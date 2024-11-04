Anya Taylor-Joy and musician husband victims of burglary at London mansion

By Will Conroy

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband were the victims of a terrifying burglary after masked intruders forced their way into the London mansion they were staying in, according to reports.

The Hollywood actress and her partner Malcolm McRae were staying at the north London property in February last year along with McRae’s more* bandmate Kane Richotte when the break-in took place.

Two masked intruders allegedly smashed glass as they forced their way into the home before attempting to gain access to Taylor-Joy and McRae’s bedroom while they were inside, The Standard reported.

The prime suspect in the break-in is Kirk Holdrick, 42, who is accused of being one of two men who forced entry to the luxury home and is currently being held on remand.

Holdrick was seen in 2022 on a string of dates with The Only Way Is Essex star Hannah Voyan when it was reported they had been dating for more than a year.

The 42-year-old, who is reportedly being held at Gartree Prison in Leicestershire, has pleaded not guilty to burglary in relation to the incident which took place on February 12, 2023.

He is set to face a four-day trial over the incident at Wood Green Crown Court in London in September next year.

The incident can now be reported for the first time after Judge Kalyani Kaul KC lifted restrictions on journalists covering the case after a legal challenge by The Standard.

The incident took place a week before the actress appeared on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards in the capital.

The mansion in question is not owned by the couple, but by another well-known public figure whose name cannot be revealed for legal reasons, it is reported.

The trio are believed to have been left shaken by the incident, although none of them were physically hurt.

The Hollywood actress and her partner Malcolm McRae were staying at the north London property in February last year. Picture: Alamy

Taylor-Joy, who was born in the United States, has become one of Hollywood's most popular stars in recent years after getting her break in small budget horror film The Witch in 2015.

The following year she starred in M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split alongside James McAvoy.

Since then she has starred in hits such as animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Two and the Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

The actress has also appeared on TV with her credits including the supremely popular BBC show Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit on Netflix.