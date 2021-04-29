'Appalling and cowardly': Arson attack at police officer's home condemned

The attack has been condemned. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

An arson attack has been carried out at the home of a serving police officer in Northern Ireland.

Three cars were set on fire at the property in Larne, County Antrim, at about 1.45am on Thursday.

The officer, his wife and his daughter were in the house, which was scorched by the blaze but the family is not hurt.

Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned the attack as 'appalling and cowardly' while police said they are "keeping an open mind" about the motivation.

Ms Long said: "I don't underestimate the distress that is caused by an incident of this nature at a family home.

"Our police officers put their lives on the line on a daily basis to keep us all safe. My thoughts are with this officer, their family and colleagues.

"This violence achieves absolutely nothing and needs to stop.

"I would encourage anyone with information about this intolerable incident to contact PSNI or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

