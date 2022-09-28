Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

Hollie Dance says she is been the target of online abuse following the death of her 12-year-old son Archie. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Archie Battersbee's mother has insisted that a 'party' held in the cemetery where he is buried was a one-off to mark her birthday, and revealed someone had left a “mock noose” at her son’s resting place.

Hollie Dance says she is been the target of death threats and online abuse following the death of her 12-year-old son Archie Battersbee.

Archie had been at the centre of a long-running legal battle before his life support was withdrawn on August 6.

Dance has also fired back at complaints made to Southend Council alleging that people had been drinking, partying, and listening to loud music after setting up a gazebo at his grave, The Echo reported.

Ms Dance and the family have been subject to online abuse from trolls since, and she now claims an item was left at her son's grave.

“We are 100 per cent being targeted and I have even had death threats,” Ms Dance claimed.

“One of the worst things that has been done was somebody left a mock noose made out of plastic.

“They are absolutely tormenting the life out of us.”

The grieving mother says she put up the gazebo on Friday to spend her birthday at her son's grave despite a forecast of heavy rain.

It's since been taken down.

“There have been complaints that we were playing music, which we did not do at any point, and we have been accused of partying, eating and drinking,” she said.

“If you call a Starbucks coffee and a box of milk chocolates that somebody bought me for my birthday ‘partying’, then we are guilty. Otherwise it’s nonsense.”

Southend councillor Martin Terry, responsible for public protection, said: “We understand that people will always grieve in different ways when they lose a loved one.

“We would remind all families with loved ones in the cemetery of the conditions of when they purchased the plot, and to remind them that the cemetery is a public space that many people use to visit their loved ones, and as such we want to ensure that it remains respectful for all.”