Nine people hospitalised after being swept into sea by surging waves

29 October 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 11:44

By Megan White

The RNLI has urged beachgoers to stay away from the sea during poor weather after nine people were swept into the water by surging waves.

Emergency services responded to a major incident after the casualties were caught out by the choppy tide at Gwithian beach in Cornwall.

The lifeguards were alerted to the incident by Falmouth Coastguard and responded immediately from the beach, where they had been flying the red flag all day due to the heavy swell and surging waves.

On arrival all nine casualties were out of the water, but they had a range of injuries from cuts and bruises to water inhalation.

Five casualties were airlifted to hospital, the other four were taken by land ambulance.

Video footage from a similar incident at Treyarnon beach, also in Cornwall, shows another powerful surge sweeping walkers off their feet.

Tom Mansell, RNLI Lead Lifesaving Manager said: “We have been experiencing massive swell hitting the coast and there have been a huge number of interventions made by lifeguards to keep the public safe.

“This was a fantastic multi agency effort which included our colleagues in the emergency services as well as many members of the public.

“These conditions are likely to continue for the next couple of days and we’re urge anyone visiting the beach or the coastline to stand well back from the sea with large surges of water caused by the swell catching people out.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Attack

Terror probe launched after three killed by knifeman at church in France
A man has reportedly been shot dead in Avignon

Man shot dead in French city of Avignon after threatening police 'with handgun'
Vietnam Asia Typhoon

Dozens dead after Vietnam hit by most powerful typhoon in 20 years
Electon 2020 Trump

Farage hails Trump as ‘bravest person I have ever met’ during Arizona rally
President Donald Trump walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally

Donald Trump warns of ‘Biden depression’ in appeal to Arizona voters
It is understood three people died in the attack

Nice attack: Three dead in terror attack inside Notre Dame church

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism
"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer

"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer
Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met people trapped in dangerous homes

Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met homeowners
James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'
Former Chief Scientific Adviser: Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid

Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser thinks Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London