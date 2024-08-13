Beaver fever: Conservationists 'thrilled' after baby beavers born in London for first time in more than 400 years

The beavers were born at the Paradise Fields site, Greenford. Picture: EalingBeaverProject

By Flaminia Luck

Conservationists are "thrilled" after two baby beavers were born in urban London for the first time in more than 400 years.

The babies - known as kits - were born at The Ealing Beaver Project.

They appeared just 8 months after a family of five Eurasian beavers were reintroduced from Scotland to an urban wetlands site in Greenford, west London.

Leaders at the project said their arrival shows "humans and wildlife can thrive side by side in urban environments."

Ealing Beaver Project have described it as a "historic achievement and a huge advancement".

A spokesperson said: "The births mark the end of a more than 400 year absence of breeding beavers in urban London, once permanent residents in the capital, before hunting, habitat loss and persecution led to the loss of the species throughout the UK.

"Their arrival shows that humans and wildlife can thrive side by side in urban environments."

The kits were born in the Spring. Picture: Ealing Beaver Project

Offering his thoughts on the new kits, Sadiq Khan says: “I am delighted that baby beavers have been born in West London.

"It was a privilege to be involved in the Autumn release of the beavers at Paradise Fields last year and it’s fantastic to see humans and wildlife thrive side by side with this family growing so quickly.”

“We are facing climate and ecological emergencies worldwide, but we have the power to make a difference, and I am committed to ensuring that London is at the forefront of the rewilding revolution as we work to re-establish lost species and reconnect people and nature.”

“Beavers are nature’s environmental engineers and it’s very encouraging to see what a positive change they’ve already had for local communities and nature as we build a fairer, greener city for all Londoners.”

Against all odds, London has welcomed the birth of two new baby beavers 🦫



Last year we supported the reintroduction of a family of beavers by The Ealing Beaver Project. It’s fantastic to see the family growing so quickly as humans and wildlife thrive side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/4cFLbiM4Hk — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) August 13, 2024

Dr Sean McCormack, Ealing Beaver Project licence holder & Chair of Ealing Wildlife Group said: “I had every confidence our Beaver family would settle in at Paradise Fields, but to discover they’ve had new baby kits this Spring is really the icing on the Beaver cake!

"These are not a wilderness species, they are an important animal we once lived alongside up and down the country and welcoming them back, even to our towns and cities, is the right thing to do.

"We may need to learn to live alongside them again, and sometimes manage their behaviour, but the ecosystem services they provide have been clearly demonstrated here already at the Ealing Beaver Project.

"Improved water quality, reduced flooding, more insects and other wildlife on site, habitat improvements.

"And now at least two cute baby beavers to boot! We’re thrilled, and look forward to welcoming more visitors on our walking tours and beaver watching safaris. We also welcome donations on our brand new website to help the ongoing costs of this community and volunteer led project”.

Elliot Newton, Co-Founder of Citizen Zoo said: “From setting up the London Beaver Working Group in 2021, to the release of a family of five beavers to Paradise Fields last autumn, we have always been extremely positive about the prospect of Beavers thriving within our urban landscape in London.

"This latest milestone for the project, alongside the beavers’ improvement to the site’s water quality, biodiversity, and hydrology has demonstrated its success to date.

"All this has been happening alongside a truly humbling effort by local volunteers to help us monitor the beavers, the site itself and other wildlife, showcasing the power of a truly community-led project.

"We are so excited to see this family grow and the continued impact of the beavers in the months and years to come.”

Conservationists are "thrilled" following the news. Picture: Ealing Beaver Project

Jon Staples, Park Ranger at Ealing Council said:“Beaver kits at Paradise Fields in Ealing are a brilliant indication that the beaver family group is settled and thriving, that they've an abundance of food and suitable habitat.

"Our first urban beaver population is having a wonderful impact on the site's ecology and community, with so much positive potential for the future.”

Eva Bishop, Head of Communications at Beaver Trust said: "Each new generation of kits is wonderful to see and a sign that the beaver family is settling well.

"Having witnessed the release of these beavers, admired their habitat modifications, and now hearing news of their young, it's an uplifting conservation success story.

"I hope it inspires those in the community to take a moment to slow down, sit and appreciate this fascinating species at such a publicly accessible and welcoming site."