'Avoid dangerous murder suspect' who could be anywhere in the UK, police warn

The public has been warned not to approach Bellfield. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Police hunting a "dangerous" murder suspect have urged the public to avoid approaching him and instead call 999 right away.

John Bellfield, 28, is wanted over the murder of Thomas Campbell, 38, in Tameside in Greater Manchester last month.

Three people have been charged in connection with the death.

Bellfield, described as a "dangerous individual", is from the Openshaw area and is believed to have links to Lancashire but he could be anywhere in the country.

"Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999," Greater Manchester Police said, having now released three photos.

"We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.

"He is from the Openshaw area of the city and is believed to also have links to Lancashire, but could be anywhere in the country.

Read more: Watch robbery victim urges others to be vigilant amid high value timepiece crime wave

#WANTED|Can you help us find a murder suspect from #Manchester? John Bellfield (13/04/1994) is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in #Tameside last month. Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 01618566377. pic.twitter.com/4iY7SeORw7 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 22, 2022

"Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

"Our detectives continue to investigate Thomas' death in Mossley after his body was discovered on the morning of 3 July.

"We’ve charged three people so far and continue to keep Thomas' family updated while our specialist officers support them."

Stephen Cleworth, 37, Coleen Campbell, 38, and Reece Steven, 29, are charged with conspiracy to murder.

Greater Manchester Police's Detective Inspector Mark Davis said it was a "horrific attack" and "targeted and deliberate".

Call 0161 856 6377 with information, use GMP's LiveChat facility or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.