Watch robbery victim urges others to be vigilant amid high value timepiece crime wave

22 August 2022, 07:16

Owners of high value watches have been targeted across the capital
Owners of high value watches have been targeted across the capital. Picture: Alamy/LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A victim of a terrifying watch robbery has urged others to be vigilant as a wave of high value watch thefts sweeps the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we reported yesterday moped thieves were caught on camera smashing in the window of a Bugatti Chiron in Mayfair in a bid to 'steal the driver's watch'.

Last month the Metropolitan Police appealed to the public for help in catching watch thieves.

Scotland Yard reported there had been 67 watch thefts in central London between May 31 and June 27, an increase of roughly 60 percent in the previous four weeks’ total.

The force described shocking incidents like a broad daylight robbery in the Chelsea area in which a machete-wielding thief on a moped forced a couple to surrender their watches, an Audemars Piguet and a Patek Philippe.

They were forced to hand over their Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe watches. Some Patek Philippe watches are worth up to £210,000.

Just two days later a woman was threatened with a knife by two people on a motorbike and was forced to give them her watch and bracelet at 9.45pm in Kensington and Chelsea.

Over the weekend a man was left hospitalised after suffering head injuries following a violent robbery in Fulham.

The victim in his 40s was walking on the tow path through Bishops Park when he was assaulted by an unknown suspect at 8.20pm on Wednesday, August 17.

The victim received several blows to the head and had his watch stolen. He was knocked unconscious and found by a member of the public shortly afterwards, who called for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remains in a life changing condition.

Boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £70,000 Franck Muller watch in Leyton in April.

He and his wife were being spied on in a restaurant before the thieves struck, a court heard last month.

Read more: Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

In 2019 an Omani student, Mohammed Al-Araimi, was stabbed to death for his Rolex in Knightsbridge.

The Met Police has appealed for public help with a series of watch thefts
The Met Police has appealed for public help with a series of watch thefts. Picture: LBC

In the wake of the spree of watch robberies across the capital, one victim has spoken out urging others to be vigilant of their surroundings.

Gabriel Leung was walking home along Oak Hill Park, Hampstead in July 2019 when he was approached from behind by 27-year-old Junior Britto.

Britto was armed with a large knife and ordered Gabriel to hand over his Invicta watch, valued at around £250.

“I was very close to my front door when I heard this car screech and pull up beside me and a man got out waving a machete,” he said.

“He ordered me to give him my watch so I threw it to the ground and he took it before getting back into the car and speeding away. The watch wasn’t particularly expensive but had sentimental value as I was given it when I was a groomsman at a wedding.

“The experience was terrifying, I didn’t know what he might do. I was in total shock and disbelief, you see things like this on TV but never expect them to happen to you.”

Owners of high value watches have been targeted
Owners of high value watches have been targeted. Picture: Alamy

Last week the force announced it is investigating a series of linked high-value watch robberies comprising of 12 offences that all took place in London from May to July this year.

During these offences the victim was usually injured by being struck with an object, before their watch was stolen.

Detectives believe that the offences are being committed by two to three people, and that they are using a silver-coloured Audi Q2 as their mode of transport.

Detective Inspector Vicky Allen of the Met’s Central South Command said: “We understand the impact of robbery on the victim and know that the effects can run far deeper than a loss of property or pride.

“Robbery is a violent crime and tackling violence in all its forms is a priority for us.

“We are determined to identify and apprehend these criminals – if you have any information please do the right thing and get in touch.”

List of Offences:

  • 1] On 25 May 2022 at around 02:00hrs a 24-year-old man was robbed at Marine Street, SE16.
  • 2] On 1 June 2022 at around 23:00hrs a 27-year-old man was robbed at Dalyell Road SW9.
  • 3] On 10 June 2022 at around 22:00hrs a 33-year-old man was robbed at Hestercombe Avenue SW6.
  • 4] On 15 June 2022 at around 18:15hrs a 40-year-old man was robbed at Chiddington Street SW6.
  • 5] On 24 June 2022 at around 17:00hrs a 64-year-old man was robbed at Gibson Hill SW16.
  • 6] On 1 July 2022 at around 18:30hrs a 40-year-old man was robbed at Trouville Road SW16.
  • 7] On 3 July 2022 at around 17:15hrs a 30-year-old man was robbed at Orchard Road, BR1.
  • 8] On 8 July 2022 at around 19:30hrs a 43-year-old man was robbed at Manville Road SW17.
  • 9] On 10 July 2022 at around 21:00hrs a 36-year-old man was robbed at Crawthew Grove, SE25.
  • 10] On 11 July 2022 at around 02:00hrs a 38-year-old man was robbed at Thackeray Road, SW8.
  • 11] On 15 July 2022 at around 18:30hrs a 39-year-old woman was robbed at Camberwell Grove, SE5.
  • 12] On 15 July 2022 at around 21:30hrs a 27-year-old man was robbed at Hydethorpe Road, SW12.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Households could earn as much as £6 per kWh saved

Brits to get paid for using washing machine less in plan to stop winter blackouts

Bin lorry drivers are being drafted in to drive children to school.

Binmen pulled from routes to take children to school amid bus driver shortage

Breaking
The A40 is closed near Park Royal Tube station in west London after a woman died in a horror crash.

Woman dies and two injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line

An RAF recruitment chief reportedly resigned over an order to prioritise women and ethnic minority candidates over white men.

RAF recruitment chief 'refused unlawful order to prioritise women and ethnic minorities over white men'

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

Tory leadership hopefuls clash over economy as energy bill debt crisis looms - but minister insists ‘help is coming’

Police were seen doing the dance at pride

Fury as Lincoln police officers filmed dancing the Macarena at pride event

The thief could be seen smashing the car window.

Moment moped thieves target Bugatti Chiron driver with hammer as violent crimes and robberies grip London

Several incidents took place in the capital over the weekend.

London sees bloodbath weekend amid spike in violence across capital

Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to "cut corners"

Huge increase in raw sewage dumped in UK waterways as govt accused of allowing companies to 'cut corners'

Police were called to Josephine Avenue

Seven arrested after four men stabbed during Brixton brawl

The car crash happened on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet

Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after a bike crash

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory fighting for life after serious bike crash

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted

Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death

Pictured: Tyson Fury's cousin, 31, stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

'I let myself down': Anthony Joshua speaks out following bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan waves to his supporters

Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan

Lusail Stadium Tour

Qatar detains dozens of workers protesting over late pay before World Cup

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (unseen)

Indiana’s Republican governor visits Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi trip

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea and the US begin expanded military drills

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference

Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19

Leon Vitali

Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange vows in front of family and friends

US First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London