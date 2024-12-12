Bizarre moment commuter brings 'motorbike' on packed train carriage

The commuter was seen on a bike in the middle of the carriage. Picture: Alamy/Tim Loughton/X

By Danielle de Wolfe

A commuter has sparked fury after bringing a 'motorbike' on a packed train in London.

Ex-Tory MP Tim Loughton shared an image of the "joker" on Tuesday, accusing him of "blocking half the carriage" with the vehicle.

He went on to question how he was allowed to get the bike up an escalator, through ticket barriers and on the platform without being stopped.

"Seen it all now." Mr Loughton said on X. "Getting on a crowded commuter train at London Bridge and this joker is blocking half the carriage sitting on his motorbike!"

Seen it all now. Getting on a crowded commuter train at London Bridge and this joker is blocking half the carriage sitting on his motorbike! pic.twitter.com/BmdeNrkpBw — Tim Loughton (@timloughton) December 10, 2024

The post sparked fury in the comments, with one person saying: "How the hell was he even allowed to board?"

Tagging British Transport Police in their post, another X user wrote: "@BTS how the f**k did he get it through the turnstile?"

A third person joked: "Can't park there mate."

Meanwhile, others defended the commuter, saying it could be a mobility scooter.

One eagle-eyed commenter pointed out that the "motorbike" may actually just be a bicycle.

"It's a bicycle with a box on the back - you can see the pedals..." they said.

They added: "I'm not arguing that he's not put it in a very silly place but claiming it's a motorbike is daft."