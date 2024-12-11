Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'. Picture: Family Handout / Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Missing traveller Hannah Kobayashi has been 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing' from Los Angeles International Airport'

The Hawaii-born traveller has been "found safe" according to her family, with a message from loved ones revealing the news after she contacted relatives.

Kobayashi, 31, vanished from Los Angeles International Airport after missing a connecting flight to New York from Maui, Hawaii, on November 8.

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, urgently flew in to aid in the search for his daughter, but in a shocking turn of events, was found dead at LAX airport shortly after, with family confirming he took his own life.

Days later, US authorities released images of the photographer crossing into Mexico, despite her family continuing to assert they still did not know whether Kobayashi was safe.

In a new statement released by the family on Wednesday, the family revealed the breakthrough: "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe.

Ryan Kobayashi, center, holds a picture of his missing daughter Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Picture: Alamy

"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through," her family added.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

Footage released following the 31-year-old's disappearance showed the photographer moving safely across the southern US border into Mexico, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed last week.

It was the last known sighting of the photographer.

Concerns were initially raised after a mystery text was sent from Hannah's phone, claiming she had a “spiritual awakening.”

The tragic death of her father, Ryan Kobayashi, was followed shortly after by a police statement, with US authorities saying they had done "everything we can do" to find the 31-year-old.

The statement was accompanied by images of the photographer crossing the border on foot into Tijuana.

After landing in LAX, the photographer and her ex-boyfriend went their separate ways, with her ex-boyfriend continuing on to New York where he continued to cooperate with police during the hunt.

It comes as further details lead to widespread speculation about the photographers whereabouts.

It is thought Kobayashi married an Argentinian man to help him to get a green card to stay in the US as part of a scheme possibly hatched by her ex-boyfriend, the Los Angeles Magazine reported last week.

Documents discovered at Kobayashi's home by her mother listed an immigration attorney who, when contacted, refused to answer questions.

The magazine reported that Kobayashi was scammed out of the profits of the immigration fraud.

The documents were handed over to the FBI and LAPD, who are conducting an investigation.

Kobayashi had taken the flight alongside her ex-boyfriend, who had booked the trip for the pair before they had separated.

New information suggests the pair were accompanied by the Argentinian man and his partner, the Los Angeles Magazine reports.