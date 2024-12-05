Missing Hannah Kobayashi linked to 'green card scam marriage'

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been linked to a 'green card scam marriage' nearly a month after disappearing from Los Angeles airport. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been linked to a 'green card scam marriage' nearly a month after disappearing from Los Angeles airport.

It is thought Kobayashi married an Argentinian man to help him to get a green card to stay in the US as part of a scheme possibly hatched by her ex-boyfriend, the Los Angeles Magazine reports.

Documents discovered at Kobayashi's home by her mother listed an immigration attorney who, when contacted, refused to answer questions.

The magazine reported that Kobayashi was scammed out of the profits of the immigration fraud.

The documents were handed over to the FBI and LAPD, who are conducting an investigation.

Kobayashi vanished after missing a connecting flight to New York from Maui, Hawaii, in Los Angeles on November 8.

Kobayashi had taken the flight alongside her ex-boyfriend, who had booked the trip for the pair before they had separated.

New information suggests the pair were accompanied by the Argentinian man and his partner, the Los Angeles Magazine reports.

Kobayashi's family released a statement on Wednesday night saying that they have not verified the marriage or photos of the marriage posted on the Argentinian man's social media, that have since been removed.

A lawyer for the family, Sara Azari, said on Wednesday the alleged marriage had not been confirmed with "the facts of necessary documents".

The statement said: "This is one of many leads we are actively investigating with the help of our attorney and investigative team.

"We would also like to confirm that we turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt."

Hannah Kobayashi vanished after missing a connecting flight to New York from Maui, Hawaii, in Los Angeles on November 8. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile footage shows missing 31-year-old Hannah Kobayashi safely crossing the southern US border into Mexico, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Monday.

US authorities said they had done "everything we can do" to find the 31-year-old, with images showing her crossing the border on foot into Tijuana.

Police have now revealed the crossing took place four days after arriving in Los Angeles.

The ex-boyfriend continued to New York and has reportedly been cooperating with police.

Concerns were initially raised after a mystery text was sent from Hannah's phone, claiming she had a “spiritual awakening.”

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, urgently flew in to aid in the search for his daughter, but in a shocking turn of events, was found dead at LAX airport, according to NBC Los Angeles.

No further details were given of his death but a statement from his family claims he took his own life.

The search for Hannah Kobayashi continues. Picture: Missing people in America

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said: "The investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play."

"Additionally, the investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity."

The force added that "no foul play is suspected'.

According to her family, Hannah’s phone has been switched off since November 11, with its last pinged location being LAX Airport.

Hannah’s mother, Brandi Yee says she has spoken to a friend of the missing artists, who said she was “scared” at the time she vanished.

“She heard from Hannah. She was at LAX, and she said that she was scared,” Yee said.

Hannah’s sister Sydni added: “She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn't come back home or something. It was just really weird texts.”

“We've been trying to call and call and call, text.

“None of the texts are getting delivered. We can't locate her phone.”