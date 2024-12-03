New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The hunt for a missing photographer has taken a dramatic turn after police revealed new CCTV footage captures her alive and crossing into Mexico.

New footage shows missing 31-year-old Hannah Kobayashi safely crossing the southern US border into Mexico, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Monday.

US authorities said they had done "everything we can do" to find the 31-year-old, with images showing her crossing the border on foot into Tijuana.

Police have now revealed the crossing took place four days after arriving in Los Angeles.

Ms Kobayashi vanished after missing a connecting flight to New York from Maui, Hawaii, in Los Angeles on November 8.

Ms Kobayashi had taken the flight alongside her ex-boyfriend, who had booked the trip for the pair before they had separated.

However the case took a tragic turn when Ms Kobayashi's father was found dead at the very same airport where she was last seen.

Ryan Kobayashi, center, holds a picture of his missing daughter Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Picture: Alamy

The boyfriend continued to New York and has reportedly been cooperating with police.

Concerns were initially raised after a mystery text was sent from Hannah's phone, claiming she had a “spiritual awakening.”

Ryan Kobayashi urgently flew in to aid in the search for his daughter, but in a shocking turn of events, was found dead at LAX airport, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The new footage shows Kobayashi was alone with her luggage when she crossed the border between November 12 and 13.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said: "The investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play.

"She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity.

He added: "Additionally, the investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity."

The force added that "no foul play is suspected'.

The search for Hannah Kobayashi continues. Picture: Missing people in America

No further details were given of his death but a statement from his family claims he took his own life.

His family said in a statement: “'The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably.

“What the family needs most in this difficult time is for all communities to rally around them with support, compassion, and prayers. Please be considerate with your comments and posts.

“The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family's pillar and navigating next steps.”

Hannah Kobayashi. Picture: Facebook

According to her family, Hannah’s phone has been switched off since November 11, with its last pinged location being LAX Airport.

Hannah’s mother, Brandi Yee says she has spoken to a friend of the missing artists, who said she was “scared” at the time she vanished.

“She heard from Hannah. She was at LAX, and she said that she was scared,” Yee said.

Hannah’s sister Sydni added: “She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn't come back home or something. It was just really weird texts.”

“We've been trying to call and call and call, text.

“None of the texts are getting delivered. We can't locate her phone.”