Met Police staff vote to strike amid work from home row

11 December 2024, 22:39

Met Police staff have voted to strike
Met Police staff have voted to strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Met Police staff have voted to strike amid a row over working from home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PCS union accused managers of backtracking on an existing deal that meant 2,400 civilian staff would be able to work from home for part of the week.

A ballot showed overwhelming support for strike action, with 85% of PCS members voting in favour of it and 91% voting for action short of a strike.

It comes after the introduction of a new policy, which requires staff to be in the office for three to five days a week, depending on where they work.

The union said it "disproportionately impacts" women, part-time workers and those with disabilities.

It marks the first time Met Police employees have voted in favour of industrial action.

Read more: ‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole

Read more: Met Police could lose 2,000 officers as force's budget 'may be slashed by £450 million'

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: "Our members are not bobbies on the beat.

"They are desk-based civilians who work from home just as productively as if they were in the office but without the stress and cost of a daily commute.

"It’s time politicians and the Right-wing media stopped their obsession with telling people where they have to work and started listening to the evidence of academics, employers and employees that shows working from home is a perfectly viable option for many people."

A Met Police spokesman said: "We are disappointed the union felt such action was necessary, but want to reassure Londoners we have contingencies in place to keep them safe.

"Our policy doesn’t end working from home, we have given staff and officers in support roles the ability to work from home up to two days a week.

"Our plans will provide consistency across the Met and ensure we can deliver for our communities.

"Although the threshold for strike action has been met, it doesn’t have to go ahead and we urge our staff and the union not to take further action."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay-Z standing on the field before an NFL football game

Rape allegation against Jay-Z will not affect NFL relationship, says chief

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s President Lula to undergo further surgery after brain bleed procedure

American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange

Donald Trump to ring New York Stock Exchange bell for first time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken faces critics who say Afghanistan withdrawal ‘lit the world on fire’

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI director says he intends to resign at end of Joe Biden’s term in January

Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Inside Sara Sharif's life of violence and torture as father and stepmother found guilty of murder

The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faces 'technical issue' as thousands report outage

Luigi Mangione

Gun found on suspect in killing of insurance boss matches shell casings – police

Puberty blockers have been banned in the UK

The ban on puberty blockers undermines the well-being, safety and mental health of trans youth

Exclusive
James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Nigel Farage's threat to Tories

'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Sir Elton John says legalising cannabis is 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Jose De la Torre

Star of hit Netflix show Top Boy dead at 37 - months after revealing 'serious illness' diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed prisoners to Assad’s pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’
Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad

Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad's father in brutal dictator's home town

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus court jails journalist for four years for criticising president

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighters, Dos Hermanas, Seville-province, Region of Andalusia, Spain, Europe

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man
Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute

Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder
Donald Tusk

Poland to protect major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Regency Café In London UK

London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News