Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right). Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Renowned music producer Frank Farian, has died at the age of 82, his representatives have announced.

The German-born musician and producer, known for songs such as Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Brown Girl in the Ring.died in his apartment in Miami, Florida.

His death comes after his health declined in recent years with him also undergoing surgery on his heart. The late star previously had surgery on his heart to insert a pig valve in 2022.

Mr Farian trained as a chef, whislt pursuing a music career. Picture: Alamy

Over the course of his career, Farian was responsible for some of the biggest names in music.

He also discovered the boyband Milli Vanilli – who were later discovered to have lip-synched during their Grammy award-winning run.

Boney M sang hit singles such as Daddy Cool and Rasputin. Picture: Alamy

Boney M singer Liz Mitchell was among those to pay their respects to the star producer.

She said: "Our work was truly blessed and so enjoyed by people around the world who had the privilege to hear it down the years.

"The testimonies come from the hearts of those who heard it and I am so grateful to the God of music that allowed our coming together, to create and present to the world the music of Boney M."