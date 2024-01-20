Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss dies aged 75

20 January 2024, 11:24

Mary Weiss has died aged 75
Mary Weiss has died aged 75. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss has died aged 75.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weiss took centre stage of the sound and look of the Shangri-Las, helping to pioneer the girl group era alongside the Ronettes.

The group rose to stardom with a run of hit songs about teenage love and tragedy, including Remember (Walking In The Sand) and Leader Of The Pack - which was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Weiss' record label announced she had passed in a statement on Friday.

"Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations," Norton Records' Miriam Linna said.

Read more: Former soap actress, 96, dies after being hit by delivery van

Read more: Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana as he attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards amid Charles and Kate health scare

The Shangri-Las after Betty left
The Shangri-Las after Betty left. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the star.

The official Instagram for Ronnie Spector, who co-founded girl group the Ronettes and died in January 2022, said in a post: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Mary Weiss' passing.

"She and Ronnie were kindred spirits; two fearless bad girls of the 60s. Join us as we spin the Shangri-Las in her honour."

The group, known as the tough girls of the 60's pop scene, was made up of two sets of sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Weiss, and twins Marguerite and Mary Ann Ganser, forming in the Queens, New York.

After several hits, and opening for the Rolling Stones on their second US tour, the group broke up.

Weiss was absent from the music industry for many decades, before returning in 2007.

She released her first solo record with Norton Records titled Dangerous Game.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syria

Israeli air strike on the Syrian capital ‘kills Iranian military advisers’

Leah Senior

Woman, 27, who died after falling from van on 40mph road named as driver is arrested

Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Meghan forced to miss Harry receiving Living Legends of Aviation award after one of their children 'became unwell'

Demo at Israeli PM's house

Hostages’ families protest at Netanyahu’s home amid rising unrest over Gaza war

School viewed from above

Thirteen pupils killed in school dormitory fire in China

Expressionist paintings

Looted artworks returned to heirs of Holocaust victim

Charmian Abrahams

Former soap actress, 96, dies after being hit by delivery van

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin over shooting of cinematographer on film set

MPs have asked 21 public bodies for information on public sector contracts awarded to Fujitsu.

MPs demand Fujitsu contracts be made public after boss admits staff were aware of bugs in Horizon IT system

Donald Trump

Trump mocks Republican rival Nikki Haley’s birth name

Bad weather in Kansas

Brutally cold weather expected to hit south and north-east US

Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana as he attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards amid Charles and Kate health scare

Guyana-Dormitory Fire

Commission into school fire that killed 20 finds series of failures

Israel Palestinians

Women and children are main victims in Gaza war, says UN

The British army is 'too small', US generals have warned

Ministers urged to 'get a grip' on the army as troop numbers fall, with NATO warning of war with Russia within 20 years

Bridgend Industrial Estate

Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate in Bridgend in south Wales after explosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency personnel investigate a small plane on a road in Loudoun County, Virginia

Plane makes emergency landing on road in US

Johnson and Trump in 2019

Boris Johnson says Donald Trump is 'just what the world needs', and 'would not ditch the Ukrainians'
Alec Baldwin could face an involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter again over fatal Rust shooting and faces 18 months in jail
Gary Lineker has added a disclaimer to his X profile.

Gary Lineker adds ‘retweets are not endorsements’ disclaimer to social media profile following Israel row
Illustration of the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the Moon

Private US lander destroyed during re-entry after failed Moon mission, firm says

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.

Dad, 45, dies with two young daughters and woman, 36, on quiet Norfolk estate

William Wilkinson murdered Eddie Forrester

Pensioner jailed for murdering neighbour, chopping up body and driving an hour to throw away remains in suitcases
Staff at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency prepare to watch a livestream of the pinpoint Moon landing operation by the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft at JAXA’s Sagamihara Campus i

Japan becomes fifth country to reach Moon as spacecraft lands on lunar surface

Artist's impression of Slim, as people watch on in mission control

Japan becomes fifth country to land spacecraft on the moon, but vital solar cells aren't working
The Gaza war has led to a spike in referrals to Prevent

Counter terror cops' fears as 11-year-olds referred to Prevent programme amid Israel-Gaza war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry faces paying legal costs after withdrawing his libel action against the Mail on Sunday publishers

Prince Harry faces £750,000 bill after abandoning libel claim against Mail on Sunday over security row
Harry and Andrew will never be called upon in the King's absence

Prince Harry and Andrew quietly snubbed as Buckingham Palace sidelines them from serving as Counsellors of State
Kate's family have cleared their diaries to help while she is in hospital

Kate's family 'rally around' after operation as they clear diaries to help with George, Charlotte and Louis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit