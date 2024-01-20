Former soap actress, 96, dies after being hit by delivery van

Charmian Abrahams. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

Former soap actress Charmian Abrahams has died after being hit by a delivery van in Birmingham.

Abrahams was struck by the van on Lordswood Road in Harborne just before midday on January 15.

She was best known for playing Mavis Hooper in the British soap Crossroads in the early 1980s.

The show initially ran for 24 years, between 1964 and 1988, and was set in a fictional motel in the Midlands before getting a revival in the early 2000s.

Abrahams featured in more than 50 episodes before leaving in 1985.

During her career, which spanned five decades, she also performed alongside Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen on stage.

Her family said even at the age of 96 she was "full of life and energy and fiercely independent".

Their tribute read: "Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many. At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.

"In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures, including Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen.

"In the early 1980s she became well known for her portrayal of Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central drama Crossroads.

"We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her."

West Midlands Police are continuing enquiries into the collision.

Any witnesses, or those dash cam footage, are urged to get in touch via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2017 of 15 January.

Alternatively, contact investigators directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.