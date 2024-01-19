Dad, 45, dies with two young daughters and woman, 36, on quiet Norfolk estate

19 January 2024, 19:58 | Updated: 19 January 2024, 20:07

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.
A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A father has been named as one of four people who were found dead at a property near Norwich on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, has been pictured after he was found dead alongside a woman and his two young daughters at a property in Costessey on Friday.

Mr Kuczynski, who was named locally, is believed to have been an engineer who worked in the property trade.

Norfolk Police said on Friday they believe all four were members of the same family.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, leading the investigation, said in an update on Friday evening: “We can confirm all four were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death. Officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time."

He added: “I’m aware there’s a lot of public interest in this investigation and speculation as to who is involved on social media, including the names of those who have died.

“The man and two children lived at the address, but the woman involved was visiting and didn’t live at the property. Next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them.

“We’re also aware of commentary on social media about a knife discovered in a wooded area near to the address, however, at this time we’re satisfied it’s not connected to this incident.”

Police rushed to an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, at around 7am on Friday morning after a call from a member of the public.

Officers forced themselves into the property where they found a man, 45, a woman, 36, and two young girls, in the same family, police said.

A weapon was also found in the nearby woods but this is not understood to be linked to their deaths, police added.

"We do believe they were all family members at this time," Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said.

"Three of the people are believed to have resided at the address and another non-permanently."

Detective Burgess also confirmed that police had previous contact with those at the address regarding a missing persons case.

One resident, a man in his 40s, told the Norwich Evening News: "We only live four doors away, we didn't know the family but our thoughts are with those who know and love them because this is just horrendous.

"You don't know how to react to such news."

Detective Burgess continued: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

“While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

Another neighbour told the BBC he was "absolutely shocked" at the incident.

"It's a quiet estate, things don't happen around here like this," he said.

There is a large police presence at the scene, with a forensics tent set up outside the property on the estate.

The investigation is being led by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigations Team, who have said it is still in its "early stages".

