Border Force official arrested for being an illegal immigrant



By Will Taylor

A Border Force official has been arrested for being an illegal immigrant.

The man was suspected of immigration offences in an embarrassing revelation for the agency, which is tasked with stopping migrants arriving in the UK illegally.

The Home Office suspended the official, who is believed to be in his late 30s, when concerns about him came to light.

“Allowing an alleged illegal migrant to infiltrate the ranks of your border agency is pretty embarrassing,” a source told The Sun.

"With the eyes of the whole country on Border Force at the moment, this is the last thing they need.”



It is thought the official arrived in the UK some 20 years ago, when he was a teenager, having come from the Balkans. It is claimed he lied about which country he came from to ensure he could stay in Britain.

Several Albanians claimed they were from Kosovo, a state that broke away from Serbia, to get asylum.

Albanian migrants have been targeted by the Government’s anti-illegal migration strategy, with men from the country thought to be making up about 13,000 of the 45,000 people who crossed the Channel in small boats during 2022.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “On December 6, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal.

“They have been released pending further investigation and were immediately suspended."



They continued: “One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences. “We expect the highest standards of our staff.

"As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action.”

The discovery is a further embarrassment for Border Force, whose strikes appear to have been mitigated by the armed forces.

Military personnel stood in for striking workers in recent days as passengers said they enjoyed a smoother experience than normal.