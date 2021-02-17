Boris Johnson confirms England’s lockdown will be lifted in 'stages'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England's lockdown will be relaxed in stages. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has said easing England's restrictions will be done in "stages", and warned that hospitality could be one of the last things to return based on last year's lockdown.

The Prime Minister, who is set to reveal his road map out of restrictions next week, said: "I certainly think that we need to go in stages. We need to go cautiously.

"You have to remember from last year that we opened up hospitality fully as one of the last things that we did because there is obviously an extra risk of transmission from hospitality.

"I know there's a lot of understandable speculation in the papers and people coming up with theories about what we're going to do, what we're going to say, and about the rates of infection, and so on.

"I would just advise everybody just wait, we'll try and say as much as we can on that."

Speaking at a mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales, Mr Johnson insisted easing the lockdown will be based on a "cautious and prudent approach".

Responding to whether he agreed with Professor Dame Angela McLean's comments to the Science and Technology Committee that any unlocking should be based on "data, not dates", he said: "I do think that's absolutely right.

He said: "That's why we'll be setting out what we can on Monday about the way ahead and it'll be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way to be irreversible.

"We want to be going one way from now on."

Mr Johnson said the UK Government would continue to have conversations with devolved administrations about how best to exit lockdown.

He said: "We have continuous conversations with (Wales First Minister) Mark Drakeford, with other representatives of devolved administrations, about how to do it, just as we work on the vaccination programme together.

"We try and make sure we concert our approach and our general messages."