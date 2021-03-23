WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson leads press conference as UK marks a year since the first lockdown

23 March 2021, 13:51

By Harriet Whitehead

Boris Johnson is set to lead the Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

Boris Johnson will lead the Downing Street Covid press briefing as the UK reflects on a year since the first lockdown started.

Mr Johnson will likely update the UK on his latest roadmap measures.

Earlier he reflected with Cabinet ministers on "a very dark and difficult year" for the nation on the anniversary of the first lockdown, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister also said Covid-19 restrictions are being eased "once and for all" as the UK marks the anniversary of the first lockdown.

He offered his "sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones" and praised the "great spirit" displayed ahead of the nation pausing in remembrance on Tuesday.

With the official death toll passing 126,172, Mr Johnson warned a third wave of Covid-19 cases being seen in France and Italy could "wash up on our shores as well".

