Breaking News

PM: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against variants, including Indian strain

19 May 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 13:01

By Daisy Stephens

There is “increasing confidence” that the Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all current variants, including the Indian strain, Boris Johnson has said.

Opening Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Johnson if the single biggest threat to hitting the 21 June unlocking date is the risk of new variants entering the UK.

Mr Johnson replied in the Commons: "I certainly think that is one of the issues that we must face."

He added: "We've looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant."

The prime minister thanked people living in Bolton, Blackburn and other places for coming forward in "record numbers" to get vaccinated, adding: "I think the numbers have doubled in Bolton alone."

Sir Keir countered by asking why travel restrictions had been weakened in the face of the variants, with 170 countries moving onto the ‘amber’ list.

The PM said the UK has "one of the strongest border regimes anywhere in the world", adding 43 countries are on the red list.

He added: "If you travel to an amber list country for any emergency, any extreme reason that you have to, when you come back, you not only have to pay for all the tests but you have to self-isolate for 10 days - we will invigilate, we are invigilating it, and people who fail to obey the quarantine can face fines of up to £10,000."

The government has recently come under fire for inconsistent messaging surrounding international travel.

Sir Keir said that "absolute clarity" was needed on whether people should travel to amber list countries, and said: "The government has lost control of the messaging."

Boris Johnson replied in the Commons: "We are trying to move away from endlessly legislating for everything and to rely on guidance and asking people to do the right thing.

"It is very, very clear - you should not be going to an amber list country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member.

"You should not be going to an amber list country on holiday."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two chairs rest on the sand at a nearly empty beach in Albufeira, in Portugal’s southern Algarve region

EU takes step towards relaxing tourism travel for fully vaccinated visitors
File photo: Belgian special forces are involved in the search for the heavily armed soldier.

Manhunt for 'heavily armed' Belgian soldier who threatened top virologist
Workers unload fruits at a market during the relaxation hours of a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, India (Aljaz Rahi/AP)

India reports record daily coronavirus death toll

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in the coming days.

UK weather: Yellow warning as heavy rain and winds set to batter Britain
Government officials set up a cordon line at the SEG Plaza in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong Province

70-storey building in China evacuated after beginning to sway
A scientist controls a 3D scanner over the alleged remains of bones of Christopher Columbus and family members, in the Anthropology Laboratory at Granada University in Spain

Countdown begins to discover where explorer Christopher Columbus came from

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London