Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage

By Chris Samuel

Boris Johnson is considering establishing a new organisation to help support and rebuild Ukraine as he looks to start a new career on the international stage, it has been reported.

Mr Johnson has set up an office in Westminster from which he hopes to start a new foundation, which friends of the ex-PM say could raise millions to rebuild the country following Russia's brutal invasion.

A friend of his familiar with the plans has described it as a "Marshal plan for Ukraine" adding the former Mayor of London will "raise loads of money" from private donors, The Telegraph reported.

As PM Mr Johnson became popular among politicians in the war-torn country, after the UK was seen to have been quick to supply weapons.

A source close him warned that due to the sensitivity of getting it right, plans were progressing at a delicate pace.

They said: "He is working on a major project to do with Ukraine which will touch on reconstruction."

According to the paper, Mr Johnson is making a high-profile visit to the US before Christmas, and will deliver a speech intended to raise awareness of the country's plight in Washington.

He is also expected to meet with senators to make the case for the US offering continued support.

The source added: "The thing that is at the front of his mind is that the Republicans will go soft on this - there is a flank of the Republicans who are worried about the fiscal consequences. He wants to make sure that does not happen."

Mr Johnson - who was ousted by his party in July after a string of scandals - was made chairman of Conservative Friends of Ukraine during the Tory party conference earlier this month and it is said he wants to build on that role.

Separately, Mr Johnson also wants to focus on making sure Ukraine gets the weapons it needs to resist Russian forces.

The UK government does not yet have an official role of this kind.

The source added: "Boris does not need an official role to campaign on Ukraine. He is going to plough his own furrow on this regardless."

There is no suggestion his focus on Ukraine will take him away from his parliamentary work, and insiders insist Mr Johnson remains committed to representing Uxbridge and South Ruislip as an MP.