Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says

Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Politicians must not be 'cowed by those who seek to divide us,' the Prime Minister's official spokesman said today after the killing of Sir David Amess MP.

Boris Johnson believes the murder of Sir David Amess "cannot get in the way of democracy", said the spokesman.

There are suggestions today that MPs could end face-to-face surgeries with constituents, and the PM's official spokesman was asked if surgeries should continue in person or move online.

The spokesman said: "MPs may rightly be concerned about security, they've been contacted by police to discuss their activities and events so their arrangements can be reviewed.

"But while individual arrangements should rightly remain a matter for individual MPs and police, the Prime Minister shares the concerns with a number of MPs and ministers that this attack cannot get in the way of democracy.

"We will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us and spread hate and the PM has been struck by the bravery and commitment to serving constituents expressed by many MPs following Sir David's death."

Downing Street has said "everything possible" will be done to ensure MPs can work safely.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "MP security is something that is always kept under constant review, rightly.

"The review that the Home Secretary commissioned is ongoing so I'm not going to comment ahead of that but of course we will want to do everything possible to make sure MPs are able to carry out their vital work safely."

The comments come as the widow of Sir David , Julia, visited Belfairs Methodist Church, the scene where her husband was killed, with family members this morning.

Wiping tears from her eyes, she read messages on floral tributes piled outside the church where her husband was stabbed to death.

Family members comforted one another, with one placing an arm around Julia, and they stayed for around 15 minutes.