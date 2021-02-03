PM warns he could override part of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

3 February 2021, 21:02 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 21:03

Boris Johnson suggested to MPs he would be willing to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement
Boris Johnson suggested to MPs he would be willing to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has warned he is willing to override parts of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland to prevent a trade barrier developing in the Irish Sea.

With European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič set to travel to the UK next week, the UK Prime Minister has alerted the European Union of his readiness to ride roughshod over elements of the divorce settlement.

Mr Šefčovič will visit Britain for talks aimed at softening the ongoing row over Northern Ireland between London and Brussels.

Fears are growing on both sides that sections of the Withdrawal Agreement - designed to keep open the land border with the Republic - are impeding trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Read more: UK seeking membership of Trans-Pacific free trade partnership

Watch: Wine importer tells LBC of shocking struggles with post-Brexit red tape

Last week, those concerns were crystallised when the EU briefly implemented Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The move from the commission saw the border temporarily closed to exports of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Republic of Ireland.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson suggested he would respond in the same manner if no resolution is found to the issue of goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

"We will do everything we need to do, whether legislatively or indeed by triggering Article 16 of the protocol, to ensure that there is no barrier down the Irish Sea," he told MPs.

Read more: Fishing problems 'inevitable' but Brexit deal will be 'very beneficial' - PM

Watch: 'Brexit has saved lives', says Ann Widdicombe on UK's vaccine rollout

Later, Mr Šefčovič and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove held a 30-minute virtual meeting with Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to discuss the situation.

Following the talks, the commission vice president said he believed the problems could be raised if all aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol were implemented.

"I really think if all that flexibilities we put on the table and into the protocol would be used to the maximum that all of the issues that we're discussing today would be really resolved," he told RTE News.

"We should really study how things would look like if the UK would really use and put in practice the flexibilities we agreed upon on 17 December."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Inauguration QAnon

McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats
Capitol Breach-Proud Boys-Arrest

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Morgan Wallen

Country music star Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
France Climate Inaction

France failed to meet own climate change goals, court rules

India

Supporters of protesting Indian farmers scuffle with police

Iran Nuclear

US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame
'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
'There's evidence the Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'

'Evidence shows Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC
Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London