Breaking News

Boy, 10, found dead with 30-year-old mother at flat in Leeds

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A 10-year-old boy has been found dead alongside his 30-year-old mother at a flat in Leeds.

Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road after concerns for welfare were raised.

They arrived at the flat to find the bodies of a woman and child.

Formal identification of the pair is yet to take place.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat. Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.

"While enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. A scene remains in place at the address."

Updates to follow