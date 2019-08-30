Boy, 15, Fighting For Life After Being Stabbed In Broad Daylight

30 August 2019, 16:28

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in Tottenham
Picture: pa

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for life after being stabbed in Tottenham.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police were called to the scene on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham, north London, at around 11.14am on Friday.

The victim was found in Willan Road with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

An air ambulance went to the scene, where the boy was treated by medics before being taken to hospital by road.

Nearby alleyways were also cordoned off and a police dog and handler could be seen looking for clues.

Police dogs are trawling the area
Picture: pa

