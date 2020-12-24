Live

Brexit LIVE: Latest news and reaction with UK and EU on threshold of deal

An announcement on the state of talks is expected this morning. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Follow the latest news and reaction here with the UK and EU on the cusp of striking a Brexit trade deal following all-night talks in Brussels.

Some 1,645 days after Britain voted Leave, a deal on trade is on the threshold of finally being achieved with just a few days to go until the December 31 deadline.

Follow all of the latest Brexit deal reaction live below.