Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh addresses 'terribly white' Coronation balcony comments following backlash

Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage.

The Bridgerton star joined hosts Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham during ITV's coverage of the Coronation, however, her comments relating to diversity resulted in something of an internet backlash.

Ms Andoh, 60, plays Lady Danbury in the hit period Netflix show, told the presenters: "We've gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony."

The comments came following King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday May 6 in front of a total audience of 18.8 million people.

Even Andoh's fellow pundit, presenter Myleene Klass – who was sitting next to the star – appeared visibly baffled following the comments. Picture: Netflix / Bridgerton

Even Andoh's fellow pundit, presenter Myleene Klass – who was sitting next to the star – appeared visibly baffled following the actor's comments.

"I was very struck by that," Andoh continued. She later added: "I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking, 'What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'"

Andoh has since clarified what she had meant by the comments, explaining she "didn't mean to upset anyone" following her remarks.

Read more: King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

Read more: Charles' personal message to the nation as Buckingham Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen

Some viewers took to social media to question why she chose to highlight the lack of racial diversity within the royal family’s closest quarters

Others, however, highlighted Andoh's comments as simply a factual observation.

Some viewers took to social media to question why she chose to highlight the lack of racial diversity within the royal family’s closest quarters. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Andoh went on to acknowledged the online discourse her comments had triggered during a BBC Radio 4 appearance on Sunday, May 7.

“I think I may have upset a few people yesterday,” she told host Paddy O’Connell.

“I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

Ofcom, the watchdog that monitors broadcasting standards, is set to release complaint figures relating to Andoh's comments on Wednesday as part of their weekly review.