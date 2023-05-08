Charles' personal message to the nation as Buckingham Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen

King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday&squot;s Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.
King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

By Danielle DeWolfe

King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

The letter, which is written and signed by the King himself, sees Charles reference the nation's celebrations as the "greatest possible Coronation gift".

The King's words coincide with the release of four new portraits to celebrate the day, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace.

The new images consist of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty Queen Camilla, and working members of the Royal Family taken on Coronation day, Saturday 6th May.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible," the King wrote.

King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday&squot;s Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.
King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

Adding: "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift."

The King signed off his letter by highlighting his duties as reigning monarch.

"We now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth," he writes.

The third of the newly released images sees His Majesty and Her Majesty pictured together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.
The third of the newly released images sees His Majesty and Her Majesty pictured together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The first of the newly released portraits sees His Majesty pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Wearing The Robe of Estate, The Imperial State Crown, holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, Charles is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

The second portrait sees Her Majesty is pictured in The Green Drawing Room. Her Majesty is wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate.

The third of the newly released images sees His Majesty and Her Majesty pictured together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles thanks the nation for their support amid nationwide celebrations.
King Charles thanks the nation for their support amid nationwide celebrations.

The final of the four images sees His Majesty and Her Majesty pictured with members of the Working Royal Family.

From left to right, the expansive photograph features The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, The Duke of Edinburgh.

It follows a weekend of celebrations which included a Coronation concert at Windsor Castle, which saw Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Take That perform for audiences including His Majesty and Her Majesty.

King Charles is also said to have raised a glass for his grandson Archie in celebration of his fourth birthday at a formal lunch over the Coronation weekend.

Harry was reportedly invited to the event, however, he was already heading back to the US after being photographed entering the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport, before catching a British Airways flight from LHR to LAX.

