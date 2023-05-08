Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut for Big Help Out

Louis helped out on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Louis stole the show as he joined George and Charlotte in renovating a scout hut as part of the post-Coronation Big Help Out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He sat on William's lap as his father operated a digger, using its mechanical arm to grab a bucket of soil and dump it on a heap at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

The five-year-old royal wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty and chip in with some DIY work, either, as he filled a wheelbarrow sand and wheeled it around.

But he didn't pass up on some well-earned play time either, and he was pictured looking focused as he took aim with a child's bow and arrow toy.

Read more: King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

Meanwhile, Prince George got to grips with power tools, using a drill as part of the renovations while Charlotte painted doors.

Louis also had a go at decorating, leaving hand prints while Kate watched on.

Afterwards, as Louis had a go at archery, they toasted marshmallows over a barbecue in true Scout style.

William took control of the digger as Louis watched from the cab. Picture: Alamy

Louis looked engrossed by the machinery. Picture: Alamy

The Big Help Out is designed to encourage people to take up volunteering.

Initiatives across the country are seeing people do their bit in the community.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited a guide dog puppy class in Reading.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence went to a civic service event recognising volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral.

Read more: 'What. A. Day': Royals thank public and everyone behind the scenes who worked on the King's coronation

Fresh from crowning the King, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby helped other faith leaders serve meals to the homeless in Westminster.

Other people have taken part in initiatives focused on recycling or litter picking.

Buckingham Palace said the King "wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives" and it is hoped the day will create "a lasting volunteering legacy".

Louis enjoyed some down time with a bit of archery. Picture: Alamy

The Big Help Out follows the formality of the solemn Coronation on Saturday and then the celebration concert in Windsor, when William paid tribute to his father and late grandmother.

The prince delivered his speech in front of a crowd of 20,000 revellers at the star-studded Windsor Castle gala.

He praised the King's decades of service, his campaigning on green issues and the Prince's Trust charity.

He went on to make a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us."

William told his newly crowned father: "She would be a very proud mother."

He also said: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."