King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

Harry toasted Archie but Harry had already set off. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles raised a glass for his grandson Archie in celebration of his fourth birthday during his coronation weekend - but Harry was already heading back to the US.

The monarch held a private celebration at Buckingham Palace after being crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

It is understood he invited Harry before he returned to the US to be with Meghan, who stayed behind to celebrate Archie's birthday.

The King was said to have been "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay", though other royals "breathed a sigh of relief" that the Duke of Sussex instead chose to head straight back to California.

During the gathering, William stood to congratulate his father, a well-placed source told the Daily Mail.

Charles replied by raising a glass to Prince George, who was page of honour during Saturday's Coronation, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He then toasted "those that weren't there" and wished Archie, who he has barely seen, a happy birthday "wherever he was".

The source said: "It was apparently a very sweet moment."

Harry had only planned a flying visit, and was already at Heathrow airport by the time of the get-together. He was in the country for no more than 30 hours.

The King raised a glass to Archie. Picture: Alamy

That came ahead of the coronation concert in Windsor, when William paid tribute to his father and late grandmother.

The prince delivered his speech in front of a crowd of 20,000 revellers at the star-studded Windsor Castle gala.

He praised the King's decades of service, his campaigning on green issues and the Prince's Trust charity.

Harry had already left by the time the King toasted Archie. Picture: Alamy

He went on to make a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us."

William told his newly crowned father: "She would be a very proud mother."

He also said: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

By publicly calling Charles "Pa" and expressing the royal family's pride in him, he echoed the speeches his father gave at the late Queen's successive Jubilee concerts, when he referred to her as "Mummy".