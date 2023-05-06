Newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla take centre stage on palace balcony for flypast after historic Coronation

Charles and Camilla waved at adoring crowds from the Palace balcony. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Adam Solomons

King Charles and Queen Camilla took to the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at well-wishers ahead of an RAF flypast, marking the conclusion of Coronation formalities.

The King and Queen smiled and waved to the crowds, complete with robes and crowns, while Prince William and Princess Catherine appeared with their children beside them.

The scaled-back military parade, which involved a squadron of nine red arrows painting the colours in the Union Jack flag above Westminster, was thought to be '50/50' due to poor weather in the run-up to the event.

More than 60 aircraft from the Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast.

Princes William and Edward and Princesses Sophie, Catherine and Anne appear on the balcony. Picture: Alamy

However, despite “unsuitable weather conditions” pouring water on the celebratory plans, the less than desirable conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the crowd.

Helicopters from the three services took part in the two-and-a-half-minute event.

The flypast involved 16 Juno, Wildcat, Merlin, Apache, Chinook and Puma helicopters plus nine Red Arrow Hawks.

It came after the King was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey in a service that began at 11am.

Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music were performed as part of the Coronation, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The music was said to reflect the King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts.

"It's a grand spectacle' says LBC Reporter Charlotte Lynch

The historic ceremony began with King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace shortly after 10:30am.

A host of royals, international dignitaries and charity workers descended on the abbey ahead of the couple's arrival.

Neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew were in attendance on the royal balcony following the Coronation ceremony.

It followed the news the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning amidst much secrecy.