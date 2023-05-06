Newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla take centre stage on palace balcony for flypast after historic Coronation

6 May 2023, 15:47 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 16:29

Charles and Camilla waved at adoring crowds from the Palace balcony
Charles and Camilla waved at adoring crowds from the Palace balcony. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Adam Solomons

King Charles and Queen Camilla took to the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at well-wishers ahead of an RAF flypast, marking the conclusion of Coronation formalities.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King and Queen smiled and waved to the crowds, complete with robes and crowns, while Prince William and Princess Catherine appeared with their children beside them.

The scaled-back military parade, which involved a squadron of nine red arrows painting the colours in the Union Jack flag above Westminster, was thought to be '50/50' due to poor weather in the run-up to the event.

More than 60 aircraft from the Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast.

Read more: Coronation flypast scaled back due to bad weather as London hit by downpour

Read more: Crowning around: Son of William and Kate goes viral with antics at King's Coronation

Princes William and Edward and Princesses Sophie, Catherine and Anne appear on the balcony.
Princes William and Edward and Princesses Sophie, Catherine and Anne appear on the balcony. Picture: Alamy

However, despite “unsuitable weather conditions” pouring water on the celebratory plans, the less than desirable conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the crowd.

Helicopters from the three services took part in the two-and-a-half-minute event.

The flypast involved 16 Juno, Wildcat, Merlin, Apache, Chinook and Puma helicopters plus nine Red Arrow Hawks.

It came after the King was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey in a service that began at 11am.

Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music were performed as part of the Coronation, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The music was said to reflect the King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts.

"It's a grand spectacle' says LBC Reporter Charlotte Lynch

The historic ceremony began with King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace shortly after 10:30am.

A host of royals, international dignitaries and charity workers descended on the abbey ahead of the couple's arrival.

Neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew were in attendance on the royal balcony following the Coronation ceremony.

It followed the news the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning amidst much secrecy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry's car was "spotted" at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry in a hurry: Prince's car spotted at Heathrow as he dashes back to US for Archie's birthday

Congo Floods

176 dead and dozens missing after Congo floods

From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

Penny Mordaunt was in the spotlight again in a chic Poseidon blue cape dress - as she took part in The King's investiture

Penny Mordaunt back in the limelight: Royal fans wowed by Tory MP's chic look at Coronation

Crowning emotion: Charles holds back tears as son William kisses his father's ring during Westminster ceremony

'Thank you William': Emotional Charles' nods to son William during historic Coronation ceremony

Prince Louis attended the Palace flypast

Crowning around: Prince Louis goes viral with antics at King's Coronation

Italy Politics Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi makes first public statement since being admitted to hospital

The military flypast over Buckingham Palace marking King Charles' coronation has been scaled back due to bad weather and will feature just helicopters and The Red Arrows, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Coronation flypast scaled back due to bad weather as London hit by downpour

Zakhar Prilepin

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured as car explodes in Russia

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting their first balcony shot as they watch the Red Arrows flypast

King Charles Coronation: Who is standing on the Buckingham palace balcony?

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured standing rows apart at the King's Coronation amid on-going "tensions" between the two brothers.

Brothers apart: Feuding William and Harry keep their distance in Westminster Abbey

Kate wore a blue and red Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Diana's earrings to King's Coronation in nod to late mother-in-law

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte wore matching floral crowns to King Charles's Coronation

Why isn't Kate Middleton wearing a traditional tiara? Princess of Wales and daughter Charlotte wear matching crowns

Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of his royal patronages

Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of patronages

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: What time is it and how long is it on for?

As the King's Coronation got underway at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry could be seen grinning from the third row beside senior royals.

Harry's solo procession into Westminster Abbey, as prince looks on from third row beside fellow royals

Latest News

See more Latest News

George held his grandfather's robes outside the Abbey

Prince George holds his grandfather's robes as King Charles prays ahead of Coronation ceremony
King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside a picture of the Gold State Coach leaving Buckingham Palace

Is the Gold State Coach made from real gold and how much is it worth?

Iran Execution

Iran executes leader of attack that killed dozens at parade

Patriot missile launchers

Ukraine ‘downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot’

Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Republican protesters and Just Stop Oil activists arrested ahead of King's Coronation

King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation service last?

King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession
Princess Anne wearing a green hat at the races alongside a picture of her in her military uniform while wearing her medals

Did Princess Anne serve in the military and what are her medals for?

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles in a blue suit and Queen Camilla wearing a cream cut with an insert of Prince George looking out of a car window

Coronation Day: Who are King Charles and Queen Camilla's Pages of Honour?

Crowds have gathered across central London to watch the Coronation.

Charles's day of destiny: London streets packed with royal well-wishers ahead of historic Coronation procession
Harry and Andrew will not take part in the procession

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew not part of royal procession as part of coronation, Palace confirms

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?
Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit