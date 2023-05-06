Crowning around: Prince Louis goes viral with antics at King's Coronation

Louis pulls a face during the ceremony in Westminster today. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince Louis yawned, smiled and held sister Charlotte's hand at the King's Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, five, previously hit headlines when he screamed through the flypast over Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer.

Prince Louis attended the ceremony alongside siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, whose hand he held as he entered the Abbey.

It's understood he was intended to leave during the ceremony, but Louis returned for the final procession out of the Abbey.

He wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with collars made by bespoke tailors Dege and Skinner.

Read more: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Diana's earrings to King's Coronation in nod to late mother-in-law

Read more: Republican protesters and Just Stop Oil activists arrested ahead of King's Coronation

Louis yawns during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

The fourth in line to the throne travelled back to Buckingham Palace alongside his family in a carriage as part of the grand Coronation procession.

Meanwhile Prince George joined the Pages of Honour in holding the King's robes as he entered Westminster Abbey.

George was one of four boys who held the robes of Charles III outside the Abbey.

Louis stares up at the ceiling of the Abbey. Picture: Alamy

He also waved to the crowds on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the flypast.

It was thought the Red Arrows may be forced to cancel the journey over London.

But they joined a trio of chinooks to make the short journey over the capital as royals watched on from the Palace balcony.

Prince Louis of Wales is pictured in the car between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Louis screams during a flypast for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June. Picture: Alamy