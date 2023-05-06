Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Diana's earrings to King's Coronation in nod to late mother-in-law

Smiling Kate pays homage to her mother-in-law. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The Princess of Wales wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings and broke with tradition as she wore a headpiece instead of a tiara for the Coronation.

Kate Middleton stunned coronation event-goers in a striking Alexander McQueen dress which she covered with regal red, white and blue gowns.

The Princess of Wales accompanied the statement outfit with a silver headpiece created by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

It's made with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work plus three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

The piece is thought to allude to the crowns worn by Queen Elizabeth's maids of honour ahead at her 1953 coronation.

The Prince of Wales And Catherine, the Princess of Wales Arrive at Westminster Abbey

Kate smiles during the procession back from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

However, in a sentimental nod to Princess Diana, Kate wore her mother-in-laws earring to the Coronation - previously worn to the BAFTA film awards four years ago.

Diana wore them to a banquet for the Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1990 and at a gala in the Palace of Versailles in 1994.

Meanwhile the glittering diamond festoon necklace belonged to the late Queen and was one of the monarch’s favourites in her lifetime.