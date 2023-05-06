Why isn't Kate Middleton wearing a traditional tiara? Princess of Wales and daughter Charlotte wear matching crowns

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte wore matching floral crowns to King Charles's Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte sparkle at King's Charles's Coronation in a three-dimensional leaf embroidered head piece - here's who designed the floral crown and how much it's worth.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is playing a huge role on the Coronation Day of King Charles as she supports the heir to the throne and husband, Prince William, and Page of Honour and son, Prince George.

As all eyes awaited for her arrival and the dress she would be wearing, Kate surprised many royal fans by ditching her traditional tiara in favour of a floral crown which she matched with daughter Princess Charlotte, aged 8.

So why did the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall choose such a headpiece for her and her daughter? Who designed it? And how much is it worth? Here's everything you need to know about the statement floral crown.

Kate Middleton is believed to have ditched a traditional tiara in favour of a more scaled-back crown. Picture: Getty

Why didn't Kate Middleton wear a traditional tiara to King Charles's Coronation?

Reports have suggested the Princess of Wales wanted a more simple look in order to match the theme of the 'scaled-back coronation' that King Charles had set to be considerate of the cost of living crisis.

It is also a nod of hierarchy in the royal family as the only people wearing crowns or tiaras on this historic day are King Charles and Queen Camilla themselves.

Who designed Kate and Princess Charlotte's floral crowns?

A favourite designer of Kate's, the headpiece was a collaboration between Jess Collette and Alexander McQueen - the designer of her wedding dress.

The headpiece is a three-dimensional leaf and floral pattern which sat perfectly in her styled updo.

Kate is also wearing an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress underneath her regal robes which are red, white and blue - a nod to the Union Jack flag.

Kate Middleton and her family arrived in full regal wear for King Charles's Coronation. Picture: Getty

What is Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's tiara made of?

The statement piece was made from silver bullion, crystal and finished with silver thread work.

Kate's floral crown is three layers while Princess Charlotte has one singular row of leafs.

How much is Kate Middleton's floral crown worth?

At present, no value or estimation has been given as to how much the Princess of Wales's crown is.