Prince George holds his grandfather's robes as King Charles prays ahead of Coronation ceremony
6 May 2023, 11:42 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 11:52
Prince George joined the Pages of Honour in holding the King's robes as he entered Westminster Abbey for the Coronation.
The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, was one of four boys who held the robes of Charles III outside the Abbey.
He stood alongside the Pages behind the kneeling King Charles as he prayed.
George was then seen looking around the church as the ceremony began.
Prince William's eldest son was joined by his siblings Louis and Charlotte.
They were seen chatting ahead of the ceremony.
St Edward's Crown will be placed on King Charles's head shortly before 1pm.
A flypast will take place over Buckingham Palace, with numerous royals set to pose on the balcony.
