Prince George holds his grandfather's robes as King Charles prays ahead of Coronation ceremony

Prince George holds his grandfather's robes during the entry to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince George joined the Pages of Honour in holding the King's robes as he entered Westminster Abbey for the Coronation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, was one of four boys who held the robes of Charles III outside the Abbey.

He stood alongside the Pages behind the kneeling King Charles as he prayed.

George was then seen looking around the church as the ceremony began.

Read more: King Charles’s Coronation LIVE: Charles's moment of history as smiling king enters Abbey for Coronation

Read more: Charles's day of destiny: London streets packed with royal well-wishers ahead of historic Coronation procession

Prince George (centre) stands outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony. Picture: Getty

Prince William's eldest son was joined by his siblings Louis and Charlotte.

They were seen chatting ahead of the ceremony.

St Edward's Crown will be placed on King Charles's head shortly before 1pm.

A flypast will take place over Buckingham Palace, with numerous royals set to pose on the balcony.

Charles entering the Abbey. Picture: Getty

Prince George is one of four Pages of Honour at the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

A bird's eye view of the Abbey as the King enters alongside Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty

Charles and Camilla are pictured sitting at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

St Edward's Crown arrives at Westminster Abbey. It will be placed on the King's head at the end of the ceremony. Picture: Getty