Live

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Nation prepares for history to be made

Charles will be crowned King tomorrow. Picture: Getty

Charles will be crowned King in a historic ceremony tomorrow watched by millions of people around the world.

Find out everything you need to know here ahead of tomorrow’s display of pomp and pageantry.

Final preparations are being made today ahead of Saturday’s Coronation.

King Charles was joined by Queen Consort Camilla today for a final rehearsal at Westminster Abbey. It is also rumoured that Prince Harry touched down on a private jet ahead of the service.

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations

Read more: Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Follow the latest developments live