Harry in a hurry: Prince's car spotted at Heathrow as he dashes back to US for Archie's birthday

Prince Harry's car was "spotted" at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry's car has been spotted at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday.

It comes after an insider claimed the Duke of Sussex, 38, would be "in an out of the UK in 24 hours".

It's thought that Harry was keen to be at the historic event to support his father King Charles, but wanted to return stateside shortly after to be with wife Meghan and their children.

The Duke was reportedly seen at the airport's VIP Windsor Suite at around 3pm, Page Six reports.

A professional lip-reader told Hello that the Prince told Jack Brooksbank, husband of his cousin Princess Eugenie, that he would be "heading off" as sat down at the Westminster Abbey, before saying the words "airport" and "3.45pm".

Harry walked down the aisle alone to take his seat in the third row during the ceremony on Saturday, which saw swathes of central London brought to standstill.

The royal looked relaxed yet solemn as he entered the abbey, chatting casually with a fellow attendee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as he awaited the arrival of his father, the King, and future Queen Camilla.

Fellow royals could be seen around him, with Princess Anne in full regalia seated just in front, alongside Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who took up position beside him.

Prince Harry departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Harry had not been spotted for 24 hours prior to the service.

Harry (R) was sat next to his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) and her husband Jack Brooksbank (C) at the ceremony. Picture: Getty

Harry's arrival in the UK and accommodation were shrouded in secrecy since planning for the event got underway.

However, it has since emerged the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning.

The first row was reserved for senior royals, with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - and their children Lady Louise and James the Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence.

As the King's Coronation got underway at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry could be seen grinning from the third row beside senior royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It was noted earlier in the day that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would not take part in the royal procession and won't play any formal role in today's Coronation.

Harry entered Westminster Abbey alone as the ceremony got underway at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The news, confirmed by Buckingham Palace, followed months of speculation following long running familial tension with both his brother William and father following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Harry did not appear on the balcony for the royal flypast as he is no longer a working royal.