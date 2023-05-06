Prince Harry and Prince Andrew not part of royal procession as part of coronation, Palace confirms

6 May 2023, 08:19

Prince Harry and Andrew are pictured alongside Edward in the wake of the Queen's death in September
Prince Harry and Andrew are pictured alongside Edward in the wake of the Queen's death in September. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew won't take part in the royal procession and won't play any formal role in today's Coronation, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It's thought they may still appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast after 2.30pm.

Both royals have found themselves out in the cold after falling out with King Charles.

Andrew's relationship with his brother reportedly hit an all-time-low last month after the Duke of York refused to leave his £30 million Royal Lodge.

Harry will also make only a quick stopover for his father's crowning, with the Duchess of Sussex and the couple's children staying behind in California.

Charles and Camilla pose for an official portrait ahead of the Coronation
Charles and Camilla pose for an official portrait ahead of the Coronation. Picture: Alamy

It is the latest sign of The King making good on his promise of a "slimmed-down" monarchy, which will exclude his youngest son and eldest brother, who are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

Britain's kings and queens have been crowned at Westminster Abbey for nearly 1,000 years, beginning with William the Conqueror's on December 25, 1066.

The procession will go from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey before returning along the same route
The procession will go from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey before returning along the same route. Picture: LBC / Alamy

King Charles will become the 41st monarch crowned in that period.

He intends to echo the words of his late mother in a vow that reads: "I come not to be served but to serve."

Key points in today's service include the oaths, the investiture and crowning, and the Coronation of the Queen later in the ceremony.

The King will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a gold carriage
The King will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a gold carriage. Picture: Alamy

King urges train passengers to ‘mind the gap’ in coronation message

Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'
Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

