'I come not to be served but to serve': Charles echoes late Queen's words as Order of Service for Coronation is revealed

6 May 2023, 01:10 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 01:37

The order of service for the King&squot;s Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday&squot;s service at Westminster Abbey, with Charles set to vow: "I come not to be served but to serve".
The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey, with Charles set to vow: "I come not to be served but to serve". Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey, with Charles set to vow: "I come not to be served but to serve".

Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,300 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey.

It comes as rain is expected throughout the day - as was the case on the day of his mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

Well-wishers could be seen lining the streets in anticipation during the early hours of Saturday morning, many of whom had been camping along The Mall for a number of days.

An event that's set to be watched by millions around the world, the traditional and heavily religious service will see Charles pledge to follow the “example” set by Jesus.

It follows the news The King has approved toning down of 'the homage' by Buckingham Palace and Lambeth Palace - an uncharacteristic addition which provoked widespread public dismay.

Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey.
Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Charles will become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, with 4,000 servicemen and women will take part in the royal procession from the abbey back to Buckingham Palace - 10,000 across the day's events.

The royal family are then set to step out onto the balcony.

The Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed the coronation will “link us in a profound way with our national story” as he predicts people will be “struck by the majesty and sacred wonder” of the ceremony.

READ THE FULL ORDER OF SERVICE HERE

After leaving the palace at 10:20, guests from 203 countries - including around 100 heads of state - will be awaiting the couple's arrival in Westminster Abbey.

Read more: King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king`

Read more: King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal

Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey.
Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

In Summary: Order of Service for King Charles III Coronation

Prior to the start of the service, attendees are set to hear a host of musical renditions, including performances from The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists.

PROCESSION OF FAITH LEADERS AND REPRESENTATIVES will be led to places in the North Transept and remain seated. These represent the churches of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

PROCESSION OF THE COMMONWEALTH REALMS - Governors-General and Prime Ministers, or their representatives, of the Commonwealth Realms are led in procession to their seats. National Standards are placed in the Sacrarium. All remain seated.

The choir proceeds to their places.

MEMBERS OF FOREIGN ROYAL FAMILIES ARRIVE at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern.

MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY ARRIVE at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.

The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey.
The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Buckingham Palace

PROCESSION OF THE KING AND THE QUEEN

His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will enter Westminster Abbey surrounded by representatives of the church.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen move through the body of the Church to the Chairs of Estate in the Theatre of Coronation

The Regalia, Bible, Paten, and Chalice are placed upon the Altar.

Samuel Strachan, Child of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, addresses The King YOUR Majesty, as children of the kingdom of God we welcome you in the name of the King of kings.

The King replies: "In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve."

The King will then say: “In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve” - an exchange that was not included in his mother's coronation, but are set to echo the vow she made on her 21st birthday that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service”.

A series of oaths then take place.

The King places his hand on the Bible, and the Archbishop administers the Oath: "Will you solemnly promise and swear to govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other Realms and the Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?"

The King replies: "I solemnly promise so to do.

The Archbishop says: "Will you to your power cause Law and Justice, in Mercy, to be executed in all your judgements?"

The King replies: "I will."

The King kneels at the Chair of Estate.

Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey.
Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,000 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC /

After the King kisses the Bible, he then signs copies of the Oaths, presented by the Lord Chamberlain, whilst the choir sings.

After returning to his chair, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will read the Epistle.

The service will then see the Archbishop preach the Sermon before The Anointing ceremony begins and Their Majesties kneel at the Chairs of Estate and the choir sings in English, Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish.

The King is divested of the Robe of State, and moves to sit in the Coronation Chair. The Anointing Screen, borne by representatives of the Household Division, is held around the Coronation Chair. The choir sings.

During the anthem, the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints The King in the form of a cross.

THE INVESTITURE AND THE CROWNING

The King rises and is vested with the Colobium Sindonis, Supertunica, and Girdle The King sits in the Coronation Chair The Spurs are brought from the Altar by the Lord Great Chamberlain. The King touches them.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering is placed into The King’s right hand.

The King rises. The Sword is put upon The King, and he sits.

The Robe Royal is brought to The King by the Right Honourable the Baroness Merron.

The Stole Royal is presented to The King by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

The King is invested and sits in the Coronation Chair.

The Orb is brought from the Altar by the Archbishop of Armagh. Words are exchanged and the Orb is returned to the Altar.

The Glove is brought forward by the Right Honourable the Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE. The Glove is put upon The King’s right hand.

The Sceptre with Cross and the Sceptre with Dove are brought from the Altar by the Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Archbishop of Wales

The Archbishop takes St Edward’s Crown into his hands. The Archbishop crowns The King The Archbishop says God save The King.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles III Coronation: Full Order of Service

King Charles III Coronation: Full Order of Service

Capitol Riot Sentencing

Man jailed for 14 years for attacking police in Capitol riot

Chemical Plant Fire

Shell chemical plant in Texas catches fire

Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years

Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years
Trump Columnist Lawsuit Explainer

Donald Trump’s video statement in rape lawsuit made public

Saudi Arabia Sudan Evacuees

Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand reception on the eve of Charles' Coronation

Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand gala on the eve of Charles' Coronation

China Lunar Eclipse

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Is Prince Harry going to King Charles III Coronation?

India Central Asia Forum

Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape as carriage fills with smoke

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape after carriages fill with smoke

Poland Russia

Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

Russia Crackdown

Russia jails theatre director amid crackdown on dissent

Italy Ex Premier Attacked

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting against lockdowns

WHO chief

WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest.

‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine
Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'
Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall

'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place
Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

'I declare Covid-19 over': World Health Organisation boss says coronavirus is no longer a global emergency
Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation
Freed kidnapping victims

Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (right), his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been jailed

Nigerian politician jailed for nine years for trafficking man to UK in organ harvesting plot
King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today

'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout
Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles, Kate and William greeted well-wishers on The Mall today

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations
On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit