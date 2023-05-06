'I come not to be served but to serve': Charles echoes late Queen's words as Order of Service for Coronation is revealed

The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey, with Charles set to vow: "I come not to be served but to serve". Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey, with Charles set to vow: "I come not to be served but to serve".

Echoing the words of his late mother, His Majesty will be crowned before some 2,300 guests at Saturday's service in Westminster Abbey.

It comes as rain is expected throughout the day - as was the case on the day of his mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

Well-wishers could be seen lining the streets in anticipation during the early hours of Saturday morning, many of whom had been camping along The Mall for a number of days.

An event that's set to be watched by millions around the world, the traditional and heavily religious service will see Charles pledge to follow the “example” set by Jesus.

It follows the news The King has approved toning down of 'the homage' by Buckingham Palace and Lambeth Palace - an uncharacteristic addition which provoked widespread public dismay.

Charles will become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, with 4,000 servicemen and women will take part in the royal procession from the abbey back to Buckingham Palace - 10,000 across the day's events.

The royal family are then set to step out onto the balcony.

The Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed the coronation will “link us in a profound way with our national story” as he predicts people will be “struck by the majesty and sacred wonder” of the ceremony.

READ THE FULL ORDER OF SERVICE HERE

After leaving the palace at 10:20, guests from 203 countries - including around 100 heads of state - will be awaiting the couple's arrival in Westminster Abbey.

In Summary: Order of Service for King Charles III Coronation

Prior to the start of the service, attendees are set to hear a host of musical renditions, including performances from The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists.

PROCESSION OF FAITH LEADERS AND REPRESENTATIVES will be led to places in the North Transept and remain seated. These represent the churches of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

PROCESSION OF THE COMMONWEALTH REALMS - Governors-General and Prime Ministers, or their representatives, of the Commonwealth Realms are led in procession to their seats. National Standards are placed in the Sacrarium. All remain seated.

The choir proceeds to their places.

MEMBERS OF FOREIGN ROYAL FAMILIES ARRIVE at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern.

MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY ARRIVE at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.

The order of service for the King's Coronation has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Buckingham Palace

PROCESSION OF THE KING AND THE QUEEN

His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will enter Westminster Abbey surrounded by representatives of the church.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen move through the body of the Church to the Chairs of Estate in the Theatre of Coronation

The Regalia, Bible, Paten, and Chalice are placed upon the Altar.

Samuel Strachan, Child of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, addresses The King YOUR Majesty, as children of the kingdom of God we welcome you in the name of the King of kings.

The King replies: "In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve."

The King will then say: “In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve” - an exchange that was not included in his mother's coronation, but are set to echo the vow she made on her 21st birthday that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service”.

A series of oaths then take place.

The King places his hand on the Bible, and the Archbishop administers the Oath: "Will you solemnly promise and swear to govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other Realms and the Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?"

The King replies: "I solemnly promise so to do.

The Archbishop says: "Will you to your power cause Law and Justice, in Mercy, to be executed in all your judgements?"

The King replies: "I will."

The King kneels at the Chair of Estate.

After the King kisses the Bible, he then signs copies of the Oaths, presented by the Lord Chamberlain, whilst the choir sings.

After returning to his chair, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will read the Epistle.

The service will then see the Archbishop preach the Sermon before The Anointing ceremony begins and Their Majesties kneel at the Chairs of Estate and the choir sings in English, Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish.



The King is divested of the Robe of State, and moves to sit in the Coronation Chair. The Anointing Screen, borne by representatives of the Household Division, is held around the Coronation Chair. The choir sings.

During the anthem, the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints The King in the form of a cross.

THE INVESTITURE AND THE CROWNING

The King rises and is vested with the Colobium Sindonis, Supertunica, and Girdle The King sits in the Coronation Chair The Spurs are brought from the Altar by the Lord Great Chamberlain. The King touches them.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering is placed into The King’s right hand.

The King rises. The Sword is put upon The King, and he sits.

The Robe Royal is brought to The King by the Right Honourable the Baroness Merron.

The Stole Royal is presented to The King by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

The King is invested and sits in the Coronation Chair.

The Orb is brought from the Altar by the Archbishop of Armagh. Words are exchanged and the Orb is returned to the Altar.

The Glove is brought forward by the Right Honourable the Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE. The Glove is put upon The King’s right hand.

The Sceptre with Cross and the Sceptre with Dove are brought from the Altar by the Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Archbishop of Wales

The Archbishop takes St Edward’s Crown into his hands. The Archbishop crowns The King The Archbishop says God save The King.