Celebrities and politicians arrive at Westminster Abbey - as the great and good prepare for King's Coronation
6 May 2023, 09:42 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 10:09
Celebrities and dignitaries are filing into Westminster Abbey - as millions prepare for the King's Coronation.
Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey were seen rubbing shoulders with theatre legend Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber - who has composed an anthem for Charles's day of destiny.
Dame Emma Thompson was seen smiling at well-wishers and a sea of royal fans while wearing a chic red rose jacket over a black dress.
Rock icon Nick Cave was seen walking into the iconic venue with former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in a bizarre scene of contrasts.
Likewise Coronation Concert headliner Lionel Richie was seen nattering with former SNP politician Ian Blackford.
A curious addition was Lady Susan Hussey, the royal courtier who was embroiled in a race scandal, in a show of support for the embattled aide.
Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan headed up the mayoral delegation at the Abbey.
Pop star Katy Perry was seen wearing a pink get-up alongside the great and the good gathered to celebrate the occasion.