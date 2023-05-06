Celebrities and politicians arrive at Westminster Abbey - as the great and good prepare for King's Coronation

The great and the good have filed into Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Celebrities and dignitaries are filing into Westminster Abbey - as millions prepare for the King's Coronation.

Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey were seen rubbing shoulders with theatre legend Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber - who has composed an anthem for Charles's day of destiny.

Dame Emma Thompson was seen smiling at well-wishers and a sea of royal fans while wearing a chic red rose jacket over a black dress.

Rock icon Nick Cave was seen walking into the iconic venue with former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in a bizarre scene of contrasts.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were spotted in attendance. Picture: Alamy

Musicians at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Former courtier Lady Susan Hussey arriving at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was pictured on her arrival. Picture: Getty

Emma Thompson arrived wearing a classy red rose outfit. Picture: Getty

Likewise Coronation Concert headliner Lionel Richie was seen nattering with former SNP politician Ian Blackford.

A curious addition was Lady Susan Hussey, the royal courtier who was embroiled in a race scandal, in a show of support for the embattled aide.

Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan headed up the mayoral delegation at the Abbey.

Pop star Katy Perry was seen wearing a pink get-up alongside the great and the good gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Presenters Ant and Dec took their seats ahead of the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham headed up the mayoral delegation to the pomp. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry is attending the ceremony ahead of her performance tomorrow at the Coronation Concert. Picture: Getty