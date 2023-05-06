Harry's solo procession into Westminster Abbey, as prince looks on from third row beside fellow royals

As the King's Coronation got underway at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry could be seen grinning from the third row beside senior royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

As the King's Coronation got underway at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning, Prince Harry could be seen grinning from the third row beside senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, entered the abbey alone, walking down the aisle to take his seat in the third row.

The royal looked relaxed yet solemn as he entered the abbey, chatting casually with a fellow attendee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as he awaited the arrival of his father, the King, and future Queen Camilla.

Fellow royals could be seen around him, with Princess Anne in full regalia seated just in front, alongside Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who took up position beside him.

Harry had not been spotted for 24 hours prior to the service.

Meghan was not in attendance, remaining in America at the family's California home with his two children.

Harry's arrival in the UK and accommodation plans have remained shrouded in secrecy since planning for the event got underway.

However, it has since emerged the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning.

The first row is reserved for senior working royals, with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - and their children Lady Louise and James the Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence.

It was noted earlier in the day that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would not take part in the royal procession and won't play any formal role in today's Coronation.

The news, confirmed by Buckingham Palace, followed months of speculation following long running familial tension with both his brother William and father following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

It's thought they may still appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast after 2.30pm.

Harry entered Westminster Abbey alone as the ceremony got underway at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It was reported today that the King's youngest son, was invited for lunch at Buckingham Palace following today's historic service.

Whether the Duke is set to accept the offer is another matter, as he's believed to be staying a stone's throw from his brother, William, in Frogmore cottage - his former residence.