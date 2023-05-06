Republican protesters and Just Stop Oil activists arrested ahead of King's Coronation

A Just Stop Oil protester was carried out of the crowd after a police search. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Six republican protesters and a Just Stop Oil activist have been arrested as the Metropolitan Police seized lock-on devices and signs reading 'Not My King'.

Anti-monarchy group Republic said six of its members, including head Graham Smith, were detained by police close to Trafalgar Square.

And Just Stop Oil activist Ben Larsen said he was on The Mall to peacefully protest.

He was seen telling Metropolitan Police officers: “You’ve searched me and haven’t found s***.”

Head of Republic Graham Smith was seen being arrested by Metropolitan Police officers. Picture: Alamy

A police officer replied: “You need to educate yourself on what peaceful protest is.”

Campaign group Human Rights Watch said the arrests were “incredibly alarming”.

It added: “This is something you would expect to see in Moscow not London.”

Officers were seen confiscating signs reading 'Not My King'. Picture: Alamy