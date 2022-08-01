Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Yachts in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

A British man has died and six other people injured after a luxury yacht smashed into rocks in Sardinia.

The 63-year-old, who has not been named but is understood to be the owner of the 70ft Magnum-type motor yacht involved in the crash, was killed in the accident around 8.40pm yesterday near Porto Cervo, in Sardinia.

It is thought the vessel - carrying a total of seven people - was swerving to avoid another boat near a group of islands known as Il Nibani that lie just off the coast when it hit the rocks and half-sunk, La Stampa reports.

Medics rushed to the shoreline to help the other casualties, two of whom are in a serious condition in hospital.The accident happened at around 8.40pm while the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani islands.

It's understood the yacht may have suddenly swerved to avoid a collision with another boat.

It has been recovered and towed to Porto Cervo. Officials have impounded it for further investigation.