Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

Lauren Bray and Holly Walton have been fired. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Kit Heren

Two members of British Airways cabin crew have been fired for making a racist gesture mocking Asian passengers in a video posted online.

Holly Walton was sacked for making an offensive gesture with her eyes while making fun of an Asian family asking for wine.

She shared it with her colleague Lauren Bray, before it was posted widely on social media.

The two have since been fired from British Airways, with their colleagues expressing shock that they could be so bigoted.

One staff member told the Sun: "This recording is obscene. For anyone to have such racist thoughts, to then film them and share it with the world, is shocking and dumb in equal measure.

“This is hugely damaging for the airline and they deserved the axe."

Warning: the image below is of a racist gesture

Holly Walton making the gesture. Picture: Instagram

Ms Walton and Ms Bray made the video while they were enjoying some drinks at a luxury hotel in Antigua after working on a flight out from Gatwick.

They were supposedly making fun of an Asian family who were on the flight and spoke little English.

Ms Bray has since deleted her Instagram account.

An Asian member of staff at the airline said: "I’m reeling from seeing this video. It makes me question the airline and my colleagues.

"Action has to be taken. We won’t stand for it."

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "All forms of racism are completely unacceptable, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously.

“These two individuals are no longer employed by us.”