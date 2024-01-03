British Airways steward, 52, collapses and dies in front of passengers on plane waiting to take off

By Emma Soteriou

A British Airways crew member collapsed and died in front of passengers while on duty.

The 52-year-old steward collapsed as a flight from London Heathrow to Hong Kong prepared to depart on New Year's Eve, it is understood.

Holidaymakers had been seated on the plane and awaiting take off when the incident happened.

The crew member collapsed in the rear galley and the captain called for medical assistance. A passenger trained in first aid raced to help.

However, the steward could not be resuscitated and passengers were told the flight had been cancelled due to a "medical emergency". They were booked on a different flight for the following day.

British Airways said: "Our thoughts are with our colleagues' friends and family at this incredibly sad time."

It comes after a British Airways steward died in the US on December 23.

He had been found dead in his hotel room while on a stopover between flights.

A source told the Sun: "Crew are frantic. These were two healthy people who suddenly dropped dead. There were no reported underlying health issues.

"The crew were family men, and leave devastated families in shock and disbelief.

"It has been a traumatic festive period for BA’s flying team. Everyone is deeply upset."