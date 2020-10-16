Breaking News

British Airways fined £20 million over 2018 data hack

16 October 2020, 10:34

British Airways has been fined £20m
British Airways has been fined £20m. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

British Airways has been fined £20 million over a 2018 data hack, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced.

Investigators found that the airline should have identified the security weaknesses which enabled the attack to take place.

The carrier failed to protect the personal and financial details of more than 400,000 customers, the ICO said.

It did not detect the hack for more than two months.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin (Johanna Geron/AP)

Finnish prime minister leaves EU summit to take coronavirus test
Sadyr Zhaparov has taken over as acting president of Kyrgyzstan (Vladimir Voronin/AP)

New acting president takes reins in Kyrgyzstan after predecessor steps down
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (Vincent Thian/AP)

Malaysian opposition leader quizzed over bid to oust the government
Medical staff prepare at a coronavirus test centre in Cologne, Germany

Germany sees 7,000 new infections for first time

People in coronavirus masks on a bus in Paris

France reports over 30,000 new covid-19 cases in a single day
Manchester's local governments have refused to put them into Tier 3 restrictions

No10 'can force Manchester into Tier 3 restrictions, Raab warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call
Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester
Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge
Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment
Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of 'horrendous' financial woes during Covid crisis

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London