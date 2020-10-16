Breaking News

British Airways fined £20 million over 2018 data hack

British Airways has been fined £20m. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

British Airways has been fined £20 million over a 2018 data hack, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced.

Investigators found that the airline should have identified the security weaknesses which enabled the attack to take place.

The carrier failed to protect the personal and financial details of more than 400,000 customers, the ICO said.

It did not detect the hack for more than two months.

This story is being updated