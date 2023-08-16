Breaking News

British Museum sacks staff member after treasures found to be 'missing, stolen or damaged'

The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A member of staff has been dismissed and the Metropolitan Police are investigating after a number of items from the British Museum were found to be "missing, stolen or damaged".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Items including gold, jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD are among those that the British Museum found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

It said the majority of the items were small pieces kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum's collections, adding: "None had recently been on public display, and they were kept primarily for academic and research purposes."

The museum has started an independent review of security and sacked a member of staff.

Legal action is set to be taken against the individual, with the matter also under investigation by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

Read more: Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

Read more: Prince William and Rishi Sunak hail England's Lionesses after reaching their first ever World Cup final

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

"The museum apologises for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this - and we are determined to put things right.

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects."

The British Museum. Picture: Alamy

George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum, said: "The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen.

"The trustees have taken decisive action to deal with the situation, working with the team at the museum.

"We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.

"Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the museum we have embarked upon. It's a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we're determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger museum."

The Great Court. Picture: Alamy

The review will be led by former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Lucy D'Orsi.

They will provide recommendations regarding future security arrangements and start "a vigorous programme to recover the missing items", according to the museum.

Sir Nigel said: "The recovery programme will work to ensure the stolen items are returned to the museum.

"It will be a painstaking job, involving internal and external experts, but this is an absolute priority - however long it takes - and we are grateful for the help we have already received."