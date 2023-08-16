Breaking News

England's Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to reach first World Cup final since 1966

16 August 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 16 August 2023, 13:42

The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final
The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final. Picture: FIFA/Getty Images

By Asher McShane

England's Lionesses have made it through to the Women's World Cup final after beating Australia's Matildas 3-1.

England sealed victory and a place in the first World Cup final for and England side since 1966, winning 3-1 with a goal by Alessia Russo in the 85th minute.

The Prince of Wales hailed the side's victory, writing: "What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to The Matildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup."

The Lionesses celebrate securing their place in a World Cup final
The Lionesses celebrate securing their place in a World Cup final. Picture: Getty

Russo's strike came after Lauren Hemp fired home to put England 2-1 up - in response to a wonder goal from Matildas superstar Sam Kerr.

Ella Toone fired a superb goal into the top right corner after a well worked move on the left of the Australia box ten minutes from the end of the first half, putting the team 1-0 in the lead.

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday
England will face Spain in the final on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

But that strike looked tame compared to Kerr's wonder strike, as the icon crowned her first start at this world cup by running at the defence and firing in a magnificent goal outside the area just after the hour mark to bring the sides level.

England initially wobbled in the aftermath as if shellshocked, but quickly hit back with Hemp, who showed great desire to wrestle the ball from the Australian defence before firing under Mackenzie Arnold.

Early on in the semi-final, Mary Earps denied Kerr who looked one on one, but the flag went up against her.

England fans celebrate in Boxpark Wembley
England fans celebrate in Boxpark Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after, a brilliant ball from Alex Greenwood played in Georgia Stanway who fired on the volley at the near post but was denied by Arnold.

England looked sharp in the opening minutes, putting Australia on the back foot, but the Matildas grew into the game.

Hayley Raso had an attempt at the far post after a corner for the hosts on the cusp of half time but it was deflected wide.

Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the team's 1-3 loss to England
Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the team's 1-3 loss to England. Picture: Getty

But shortly after England found the opening after Toone fired in as England worked the ball in from a throw on the left hand side.

England survived a late Australia corner and attack to walk in at half time 1-0 up.

They started the opening minutes of the second half giving the ball away, but Australia struggled to create clear cut chances, repeatedly trying to put the ball into the box but failing to get much purchase from the Lionesses' defence.

As England got forward before the hour mark Hemp shot from outside the area, forcing Arnold to turn it round the corner.

Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's third goal
Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's third goal. Picture: Getty

Greenwood's subsequent corner was met by captain Millie Bright but she headed wide.

After giving the ball up one too many times, they were finally forced to pay minutes after that Bright chance.

Australia who looked unable to extract much from the game, got the ball and Kerr ran at the England defence in defiance of her calf injury that has limited her appearances at this tournament.

She scored a magnificent goal from outside the area, and England looked shellshocked after as Australia tried to find a rapid second.

But they held their nerves, and came close twice minutes after, with Russo heading just wide from a Hemp cross after Bronze nearly accidentally chipped Arnold with a cross from the right of the Australia penalty area.

Such a strong response paid off when Hemp chased down a long ball from Millie Bright and nipped into to take the ball when Australia's back line failed to deal with it.

With England hoping to see the game out, Kerr was unable to follow up her earlier wonder goal by missing two excellent chances.

First, Mary Fowler sent in a superb ball but Kerr, right in front of the England goal but facing away, could only head over the bar at six yards.

She then managed to play in another Australia attack but Earps saved well before the ball fell to Kerr from a corner - though she could only blast that over the bar too.

Her profligacy was punished when England cleared, and the excellent Hemp latched onto the ball, got past her marker then played in Russo to finish and send England into the final.

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday. Last July England beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter finals of the UEFA European Women’s Championship.

An Edinburgh Fringe show featuring controversial writer Graham Linehan has been cancelled by the venue

Graham Linehan's 'unwoke' show axed by Edinburgh Fringe over Father Ted creator's gender views

