Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gold, jewellery and gems have been stolen piece by piece from the British Museum in what is believed to be an inside job that has been going on for years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The museum sacked a staff member after discovering that items had been disappearing from vaults.

Other items had been damaged.

Police are now hunting for the missing treasures amid claims officers do have ‘some idea’ as to the whereabouts.

No details of what was stolen have been released either by police or by the museum.

Experts fear some of the items could already have made their way into the hands of private collectors in quick cash deals.

The sacked staff member has not been arrested or questioned.

A source told The Telegraph that the thefts were not ideologically or politically motivated.

A police spokesman said: “We have been working alongside the British Museum. There is currently an ongoing investigation – there is no arrest and enquiries continue”.

Experts fear the priceless treasures could simply be melted down for their equivalent value in gold and gems re-cut to avert suspicion.

The majority of items were small pieces including gold jewellery and semi-precious stones.

The Metropolitan Police's Economic Crime Command is in charge of the criminal investigation. Museum bosses pledged to recover the irreplaceable items.

Former museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman said: “The British Museum has been the victim of theft and we are absolutely determined to use our review in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and ensure lessons are learnt.

“We are working alongside the Metropolitan Police in the interest of criminal justice to support any investigations.

“Furthermore, the recovery programme will work to ensure the stolen items are returned to the museum. It will be a painstaking job, involving internal and external experts, but this is an absolute priority – however long it takes – and we are grateful for the help we have already received.”

George Osborne, chairman of the London museum, said: “The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen.

“We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again.”

The museum has started an independent review of security and sacked a member of staff.

Legal action is set to be taken against the individual, with the matter also under investigation by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

Read more: Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

Read more: Prince William and Rishi Sunak hail England's Lionesses after reaching their first ever World Cup final

The British Museum. Picture: Alamy

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

"The museum apologises for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this - and we are determined to put things right.

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects."

The Great Court. Picture: Alamy

The review will be led by former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Lucy D'Orsi.

They will provide recommendations regarding future security arrangements and start "a vigorous programme to recover the missing items", according to the museum.