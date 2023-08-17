Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

17 August 2023, 10:16

The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.
The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gold, jewellery and gems have been stolen piece by piece from the British Museum in what is believed to be an inside job that has been going on for years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The museum sacked a staff member after discovering that items had been disappearing from vaults.

Other items had been damaged.

Police are now hunting for the missing treasures amid claims officers do have ‘some idea’ as to the whereabouts.

No details of what was stolen have been released either by police or by the museum.

Experts fear some of the items could already have made their way into the hands of private collectors in quick cash deals.

The sacked staff member has not been arrested or questioned.

A source told The Telegraph that the thefts were not ideologically or politically motivated.

A police spokesman said: “We have been working alongside the British Museum. There is currently an ongoing investigation – there is no arrest and enquiries continue”.

Experts fear the priceless treasures could simply be melted down for their equivalent value in gold and gems re-cut to avert suspicion.

The majority of items were small pieces including gold jewellery and semi-precious stones.

The Metropolitan Police's Economic Crime Command is in charge of the criminal investigation. Museum bosses pledged to recover the irreplaceable items.

Former museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman said: “The British Museum has been the victim of theft and we are absolutely determined to use our review in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and ensure lessons are learnt.

“We are working alongside the Metropolitan Police in the interest of criminal justice to support any investigations.

“Furthermore, the recovery programme will work to ensure the stolen items are returned to the museum. It will be a painstaking job, involving internal and external experts, but this is an absolute priority – however long it takes – and we are grateful for the help we have already received.”

George Osborne, chairman of the London museum, said: “The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen.

“We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again.”

The museum has started an independent review of security and sacked a member of staff.

Legal action is set to be taken against the individual, with the matter also under investigation by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

Read more: Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

Read more: Prince William and Rishi Sunak hail England's Lionesses after reaching their first ever World Cup final

The British Museum
The British Museum. Picture: Alamy

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

"The museum apologises for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this - and we are determined to put things right.

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects."

The Great Court
The Great Court. Picture: Alamy

The review will be led by former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Lucy D'Orsi.

They will provide recommendations regarding future security arrangements and start "a vigorous programme to recover the missing items", according to the museum.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Rescue workers

Heavy rain and landslides kill at least 72 people in Indian Himalayan state

A new simulation shows how the passengers on board the Titan sub may have died

Simulation shows how passengers in Titan submersible imploded as vessel collapsed

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

Pupils have seen the lowest proportion of top grades since 2019

A-levels get tough: Results worst in four years as Ucas website crashes amid scramble for university places

A warning has been issued with temperatures of 28C forecast

Met Office issues heat health alert ahead of 28C temperatures

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too divorce and the singer has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her

Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Ashgari 'bids to change prenup'

Pregnant woman

People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

There will be no extra bank holiday if England win the World Cup

No bank holiday for England if Lionesses win the World Cup, government says

A Spanish protest group put up signs warning Brits away from beaches

Protest group angry at ‘mass tourism’ on Spanish beaches puts up signs warning Brits to stay away

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home

Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop has begged people to stop taking naked photos with its sunflowers

Farm shop begs visitors to stop posing naked in its sunflower fields, as boy gets 'right eyeful'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, sources claim

The migrants were found adrift at sea after trying to reach Spain on a 'pirogue' fishing boat like this one

Sixty migrants feared dead at sea off Cape Verde coast after spending a month adrift trying to reach Spain

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in his upcoming film Maestro has caused an anti-Semitism controversy

Bradley Cooper accused of 'Jewface' as he's shown wearing prosthetic nose to portray Leonard Bernstein in new film

Exclusive
LBC is Desperately seeking Dorries

Desperately seeking Dorries: LBC search for missing MP who hasn't spoken in Parliament for over a year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spears posted a new Instagram photo after reports of her split with husband Sam Asghari emerged

Britney Spears says 'I can't make up my mind' in new Instagram post as husband Sam Asghari 'files for divorce'
Smart was found dead aged 42

Olympic swimmer Helen Smart found dead by four-year-old daughter who told dad 'mummy won't wake up'
Michael Oher Church Interview

Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say

Calls have grown for a bank holiday if the Lionesses win the World Cup

Bring on Spain’s Red Fury: England’s Lionesses roar into first World Cup final as calls grow for bank holiday
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari 'split a year after marriage following nuclear argument'
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Three people known to girl, 10, found dead in Woking house 'booked one-way tickets to Pakistan and flew the day before'
The Associated Press logo at the entrance to the news organisation’s office in New York

AP and other news organisations develop standards for use of AI in newsrooms

Thunderstorms are expected ahead of the weekend

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in New York on March 13 2006

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies aged 88

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and others in election case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit