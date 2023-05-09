British pensioner drowned on holiday in Turkey just minutes after wife left him on the beach

Philip Terrence Jarvis. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British pensioner drowned on holiday in Turkey minutes after his wife left him on the beach to go back to the hotel.

Philip Terrence Jarvis, 73, went swimming in the sea in Antalya while at a holiday resort in September last year.

His wife assumed they would meet back at the hotel, having not seen him for half an hour.

Their son saw ambulances on the beach shortly afterwards. Welshman Mr Jarvis was found "unresponsive and motionless", an inquest found.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

He died from drowning and advanced cardiovascular disease, a post-mortem found.

Port of Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Alamy

An inquest opened at Pontypridd Coroner's Court in Wales on Tuesday.

Coroner's officer Catherine Burnell said in a summary of the circumstances of his death: "Mr Jarvis was on holiday with his family.

"On September 9, 2022, he went for a walk along the beach and into the sea for a swim.

"Unfortunately despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Jarvis sadly passed away."The deceased was identified by his family on September 9, 2022."

"His wife did not see him for around 30 minutes and went back to the hotel assuming he would meet her there."A short while later his son saw two ambulances attend the beach.

"He noticed paramedics were treating his father and he was told Mr Jarvis was found unresponsive and motionless in the water."

